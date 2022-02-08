Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Entertainment MIRAQLE token (MQL) Targets Chinese Market with "100 MUSIC LUMINANT" Project

02/08/2022 | 10:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seoul, Republic of Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2022) - The "100 Music Luminant project" which has been started since November 2021, is a huge project to produce a total of 100 albums with 100 Chinese singer-songwriters through the collaboration between Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), which is the No.1 in the Chinese music market and owns more than 80% of the soundtrack, and 7SIX9 Entertainment, the production and investment company specializing in global collaboration albums.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/112974_3e7256e0f4f5083a_001.jpg


MIRAQLE token

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/112974_3e7256e0f4f5083a_001full.jpg

MiraQle(MQL) is a company attracting attention from the industry by creating a new era of the 'TECH-TAINMENT (Technology + Entertainment)' platform that leads the transparent music industry through blockchain technology.

MiraQle provides a fan-centric interactive platform in the music industry where it presents the right direction and standards for fan voting culture so that the global music fans to actively participate in the planning the albums they want, producing and consuming the collaboration albums of global top artists.

7SIX9 Entertainment, a MiraQle partner, has already proven its ability by producing a DREAM-X album in collaboration with several global artists such as Jason Derulo, EXO Lay, Wiz Khalifa, and Jay Park. The MiraQle's DREAM-X project produces albums that fans want through the collaboration with China's No.1 Entertainment group, Tencent Music and global collaboration album production and investment company, 7SIX9 Entertainment.

As the recent soundtracks of 100 Music Luminant projects, "流" by Yiming Chen(陈亦洺), "Snowflake(雪花)" by Yinlin(银临) and "Hide in the blanket(藏在被子里)" by Huang Shifu(黄诗扶) who have always maintained the top ranking on the Chinese music charts, a total of three albums were released.

"Let's Shut Up & Dance", Michael Jackson's tribute album reproduced by Jason Derulo & LAY & NCT127 was released on February 2019, and DREAM-X 1st album "Season For Love" by Lenka & Wang Surong(汪苏泷) released on January 2021.

MiraQle is now on voting to produce DREAM-X EP 03 collaboration album with global artists after "Break Your Heart" song by Wiz Khalifa & Jay park as its DREAM-X EP 02 album was launched last February.

A MiraQle official said, "Global music fans for various music contents in the entertainment industry can participate directly, receive points, enjoy and share with planning, production, distribution and consumption through FanPick, a fan base producing platform. We will update continuously services for global fandom."

Media Contact Details:

Company Name: MIRAQLE
Company Website : https://miraqle.io/
Company Email: miraqle@miraqle.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112974


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:48aKASHIN, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
10:47aSofting Automotive and Kvaser Offer Joint Diagnostic Solution with CAN Interface
AQ
10:46aIIROC Trade Resumption - AJN
AQ
10:46aEvolution global online event showcases 25 new games, part of its `GREAT 88' for 2022
AQ
10:46aInnoveo names Vinod Kachroo CEO; Amir Ghaffar to continue as Executive Vice Chairman
PR
10:46aThird Point Investors Ltd - Shareholder Communication
PR
10:46aEntera Welcomes Chief People Officer, Jeffrey Belanger and SVP of Growth, Alejandro Guerrero
BU
10:46aApple to Launch Tap to Pay on iPhone Feature
DJ
10:45aPeloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
AQ
10:45aIIROC Trading Halt - YEG
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Orpea faces complaints over fraudulent work contracts - Franceinfo
2Relief and challenges for chipmakers as Nvidia-Arm megadeal collapses
3Wall Street starts groggy, euro stalled by Lagarde
4Analyst recommendations: General Electric, Meta, Qualcomm, Rolls-Royce,..
5Wilh Wilhelmsen : Selecting the right rope - Why you should be looking ..

HOT NEWS