Global Fast Casual Restaurants Market- Featuring Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc., and Noodles & Co. Among Others

The fast casual restaurants market is poised to grow by USD 63.25 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

The report on the fast casual restaurants market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for gluten-free dining.

The fast casual restaurants market analysis includes the cuisine type segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the introduction of healthy meals in food menus as one of the prime reasons driving the straddle carrier market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The fast casual restaurants market covers the following areas:

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Sizing

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Forecast

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc.

Noodles & Co.

Panda Restaurant Group Inc.

Potbelly Corp.

Shake Shack Inc.

YUM! Brands Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Cuisine Type

Market segments

Comparison by cuisine type

North American - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Italian - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mexican - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by cuisine type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

