Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Fatty Alcohols Market Growth Will be Driven by Rising Demand for Industrial and Institutional Cleaners During 2020-2024 | Technavio

12/29/2020 | 11:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The fatty alcohols market is expected to grow by USD 484.40 million during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of over 2%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005340/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fatty Alcohols Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fatty Alcohols Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. - Get FREE Sample Report within MINUTES

Fatty Alcohols Market: Rising demand for industrial and institutional cleaners to drive growth

The rising awareness about health and hygiene coupled with rapid urbanization has significantly increased the demand for industrial and institutional cleaners in both developed and developing countries. Also, the rising health concerns at workplaces and community places have raised the need for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness. Industrial and institutional cleaners use surfactants as raw materials. Therefore, the rising demand for industrial and institutional cleaners will be one of the key factors driving the growth of the global fatty alcohols market during the forecast period.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic? Click to know

As per Technavio, the growth of the personal care industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Fatty Alcohols Market: Growth of the personal care industry

The market has witnessed significant growth in consumer spending on personal care products such as creams, lotions, and moisturizers across countries such as Canada, the US, Australia, France, China, the UK, India, Saudi Arabia, and Germany. This can be attributed to rising disposable incomes, increasing purchasing power of consumers, and a rise in the number of double-income households. Fatty alcohols are widely used in cosmetic and personal care applications. Therefore, the growth of the personal care industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the global fatty alcohols market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market – Global isopropyl alcohol market is segmented by application (solvents, chemical intermediates, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Benzyl Alcohol Market – Global benzyl alcohol market is segmented by end-user (Paints and coatings, Personal care, Pharmaceutical, and Others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Fatty Alcohols Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the fatty alcohols market by Application (Cleaning products, Personal care, Lubricants, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the fatty alcohols market in 2020, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as rising urbanization, improving living standards, and the wide availability of products.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:07pBOOST MOBILE : expands its low cost device offering, adding new LG K22 to device lineup for just $69
PR
12:07pNotes on Financial Stability and Supervision No. 23 - Bad loan recovery rates in 2019
PU
12:06pXSPRAY PHARMA : HyNap-Nilo receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
AQ
12:05pChina meat assoc calls for exporters to disinfect shipments to prevent COVID-19
RE
12:05pChina meat assoc calls for exporters to disinfect shipments to prevent COVID-19
RE
12:05pSUNRISE REAL ESTATE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANICAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:05pINTOUCH : Honoured with thailand's top corporate brand award for fourth consecutive year
PU
12:05pENEL X SUN PLUG&PLAY : a photovoltaic system installed on the balcony that helps power your home
PU
12:04pOil rises on hopes U.S. pandemic stimulus will spur fuel demand
RE
12:03pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
3DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020
5GRAYSCALE ETHEREUM TRUST : Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ