Global Financial Leader Mamta Patel Joins Delos as Chief Financial Officer

Mamta Patel to bring years of leadership experience across business transformation and financial growth to Delos

Delos, a wellness real estate and technology firm, has announced that global financial leader Mamta Patel has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Mamta brings more than 20 years of experience in accretive audit, controllership and chief financial officer capacities, with a proven track record of successfully leading, building and scaling financial organizations and developing financial strategies to help companies drive transformation. As CFO, she will lead Delos’ finance and accounting teams, with a focus on further scaling the company’s systems, controls and reporting.

“I'm pleased to welcome Mamta to Delos as we continue to expand globally and execute our growth strategy,” said Paul Scialla, founder and CEO of Delos and founder of the International WELL Building Institute. “Her unique combination of financial expertise, operational orientation and commercial acumen will be invaluable assets as we build upon our global leadership position in improving health and well-being in the built environment.”

After graduating from the University of Southern California, Mamta joined PwC, gaining private and public accounting and audit foundations in addition to becoming a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). After leaving PwC in 2004, she joined General Electric (GE), serving for many years in progressively senior Controller roles, including as a Global Business Controller. She was elevated to CFO for GE’s Water & Distributed Power business segment in 2016, and then joined Suez Water Technologies & Solutions as its CFO following GE’s sale of its water business segment. Mamta returned to GE in 2019 and most recently served as CFO of Corporate Operations.

“I am excited to join Delos and be part of a company that is transforming how we think about health, well-being and safety in the spaces where we spend our time," said Mamta Patel. "Delos is an impressive organization with compelling growth opportunities, and I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to deliver strong operational and financial performance.”

About Delos

Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company guided by the mission to be the world’s leading catalyst for improving the health and well-being of people around the world by improving the indoor environments where they live, work, sleep and play. Informed by more than seven years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technology and solutions for residential, commercial and hospitality spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Its subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute, administers and continues WELL’s development and drives market adoption. Delos’ advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability. For more information about Delos, please visit www.delos.com.

