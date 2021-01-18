Global Fire Extinguishers Market 2020-2024: Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The fire extinguishers market is expected to grow by USD 1.87 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

The implementation of stringent fire safety regulations is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the rising penetration of automated fire detectors and sprinkling systems will hamper the market growth.

Fire Extinguishers Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product landscape, the portable fire extinguishers segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.

Fire Extinguishers Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for Fire Extinguishers in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Activar Construction Products Group Inc.

Ceasefire Industries Pvt ltd.

DESAUTEL

Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH & Co. KG

HOCHIKI Corp.

Johnson Controls International Plc

McWane Inc.

Minimax GmbH & Co. KG

Newell Brands Inc.

United Technologies Corp.

