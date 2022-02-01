Log in
Global Forums to be held Feb. 1-3, 2022 in the Western Hemisphere

02/01/2022 | 12:57pm EST
Forums are Part of the Upcoming World Summit 2022

Washington, DC, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

 

MEDIA ALERT

International Forums to Address Pathways to

Peaceful Reunification on the Korean Peninsula

Global Forums to be held Feb. 1-3, 2022 in the Western Hemisphere

 

The Universal Peace Federation (UPF) is pleased to announce a series of Global Forums to be held Feb. 1-3, 2022 on the theme of bringing peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The Forums are part of the upcoming World Summit 2022. They are organized by UPF’s seven Peace Associations as part of its Think Tank 2022 project, which is gathering expertise from more than 2,000 people on the challenges and pathways to peace on the Korean Peninsula.

 

WHAT: UPF’s seven Peace Associations are holding Global Forums around the world Feb. 1-3, 2022 to assemble strategies, knowledge and information relevant to bringing reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula.

WHEN: The regions (Africa, the Americas, Europe/Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Korea) will hold their forums from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their respective time zones.

WHO: Details about the Speakers, Moderators and Forum topics for the Americas (United States, Canada, Central and South America) are available at this link:

https://www.flipsnack.com/universalpeacefederation/think-tank-2022-global-forum/full-view.html?fbclid=IwAR0sbcWHvl7wfDc0RsmhAaK3MZdQINknaKG4xZI9v919egYpH6hgk4Ref1E

 

Media coverage is invited. To register: https://thinktank2022.us/globalforum/

Central America - IAAP session -  https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2lRkFBVoQWuUlXl5QRITyA

And IAED session - https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TT_6-QzdSq6Y4-FvsVIsgg
 

UPF’s seven Peace Associations are:

  • International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP) and the International Association of First Ladies for Peace (IAFLP)
  • International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace (IAPP)
  • Interreligious Association for Peace and Development (IAPD)
  • International Association for Peace and Economic Development (IAED)
  • International Media Association for Peace (IMAP)
  • International Association of Academicians for Peace (IAAP)
  • International Association of Arts and Culture for Peace (IAACP)

 

For North America media inquiries, please contact:
Larry Moffitt - lmoffitt@us.upf.org

 

For Central America (Spanish) media inquiries, please contact:

Mario Salinas - msalinashn@gmail.com

 

For  general media inquiries, please contact:

William P. Selig | Communications Director, Universal Peace Federation

Ph: 240-274-1744 | Email: wselig@upf.org | Web: www.upf.org

Attachments


