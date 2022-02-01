Global Forums to be held Feb. 1-3, 2022 in the Western Hemisphere
The Universal Peace Federation (UPF) is pleased to announce a series of Global Forums to be held Feb. 1-3, 2022 on the theme of bringing peace on the Korean Peninsula.
The Forums are part of the upcoming World Summit 2022. They are organized by UPF’s seven Peace Associations as part of its Think Tank 2022 project, which is gathering expertise from more than 2,000 people on the challenges and pathways to peace on the Korean Peninsula.
WHAT: UPF’s seven Peace Associations are holding Global Forums around the world Feb. 1-3, 2022 to assemble strategies, knowledge and information relevant to bringing reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula.
WHEN: The regions (Africa, the Americas, Europe/Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Korea) will hold their forums from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their respective time zones.
WHO: Details about the Speakers, Moderators and Forum topics for the Americas (United States, Canada, Central and South America) are available at this link: