Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market to Grow by $ 2.26 Billion During 2020-2024 | Featuring Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., and Coveris Management GmbH Among Others | Technavio

12/30/2020 | 11:19pm EST
Technavio estimates the global fresh meat packaging market to grow by USD 2.26 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005401/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the rising adoption of case-ready meat packaging. However, fluctuating polymer prices might challenge growth.

Fresh Meat Packaging Market: Packaging Landscape

Based on the package, the market saw maximum growth in the flexible packaging segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the growing need to reduce packaging weight to reduce transportation costs. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Fresh Meat Packaging Market: Geography Landscape

41% of the market’s growth originated from APAC in 2019. Factors such as population growth, rapid urbanization, and improving economic conditions are driving the growth of the market in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for the fresh meat packaging market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Three Fresh meat packaging Market Vendors:

Amcor Plc

Amcor Plc operates its business through segments such as Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company offers a wide range of packaging solutions for fresh meat products.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Berry Global Group Inc. operates its business through segments such as Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene & Specialties. The company offers a wide range of packaging solutions for fresh meat products.

Coveris Management GmbH

Coveris Management GmbH operates its business through segments such as Films, Flexibles, and Labels & Board. The company offers a wide range of packaging solutions for fresh meat products.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

© Business Wire 2020
