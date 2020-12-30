Global Functional Chewing Gum Market to Grow by $ 1.83 Billion During 2020-2024 | Featuring Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Among Others | Technavio

Technavio estimates the global functional chewing gum market to grow by USD 1.83 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the availability of a strong distribution network. However, the lack of efficient chewing gum disposable techniques might challenge growth.

Functional Chewing Gum Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the oral health gum segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the increasing consumption of oral health gum due to its health benefits. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Functional Chewing Gum Market: Geography Landscape

58% of the market’s growth originated from APAC in 2019. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of functional chewing gums is the key factor driving the growth of the market in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for functional chewing gum in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Three Functional Chewing Gum Market Vendors:

FITGUM

FITGUM operates its business through the FITGUM segment. The company offers FITGUM, a popular functional chewing gum.

Functional gums Srl

Functional gums Srl operates its business through segments such as Gums and Sesame bars. The company offers functional chewing gums under the brand name Drive Gum. Drive Gum combines the unique energizing power of caffeine and guarana.

Lotte Confectionery

Lotte Confectionery operates its business through segments such as Domestic and Overseas. The company offers a wide range of functional chewing gums such as Xylitol, Xylitol Alpha, and others.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

