Global Functional Chewing Gum Market to Grow by $ 1.83 Billion During 2020-2024 | Featuring Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Among Others | Technavio

12/30/2020 | 02:11pm EST
Technavio estimates the global functional chewing gum market to grow by USD 1.83 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005336/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the availability of a strong distribution network. However, the lack of efficient chewing gum disposable techniques might challenge growth.

Functional Chewing Gum Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the oral health gum segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the increasing consumption of oral health gum due to its health benefits. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Functional Chewing Gum Market: Geography Landscape

58% of the market’s growth originated from APAC in 2019. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of functional chewing gums is the key factor driving the growth of the market in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for functional chewing gum in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Three Functional Chewing Gum Market Vendors:

FITGUM

FITGUM operates its business through the FITGUM segment. The company offers FITGUM, a popular functional chewing gum.

Functional gums Srl

Functional gums Srl operates its business through segments such as Gums and Sesame bars. The company offers functional chewing gums under the brand name Drive Gum. Drive Gum combines the unique energizing power of caffeine and guarana.

Lotte Confectionery

Lotte Confectionery operates its business through segments such as Domestic and Overseas. The company offers a wide range of functional chewing gums such as Xylitol, Xylitol Alpha, and others.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
