Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Functional Drinks Market- Featuring Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, and Monster Beverage Corp., Among Others

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

The functional drinks market is poised to grow by USD 179.28 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005826/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Drinks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Drinks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the functional drinks market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of functional drinks.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The functional drinks market analysis includes the distribution channel segment, product segment, and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increasing consumption by millennials as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The functional drinks market covers the following areas:

Functional Drinks Market Sizing

Functional Drinks Market Forecast

Functional Drinks Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.
  • Danone SA
  • Monster Beverage Corp.
  • Nestlé SA
  • NextFoods Inc.
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Red Bull GNBH
  • Suntory Holdings Ltd.
  • The Coca-Cola Co.
  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Energy beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Functional fruit and vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Sports beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Prebiotic and probiotic drinks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel placement
  • On-trade - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.
  • Danone SA
  • Monster Beverage Corp.
  • Nestlé SA
  • NextFoods Inc.
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Red Bull GNBH
  • Suntory Holdings Ltd.
  • The Coca-Cola Co.
  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pEXCHANGE BANK SANTA ROSA CA : Welcomes Lori Crechriou as Vice President Special Assets Manager
PU
05:59pBristow Names Jennifer Whalen Chief Financial Officer and Approves $75 Million Share Repurchase Program
PU
05:59pLANTRONIX : Delivers IoT Connectivity to Guardhat Communicator Smart Hardhat
PU
05:59pAKERNA : partners with Domo to provide MJ Analytics, a first of its kind actionable insights product
PR
05:59pSurend Dayal Named Among ‘The Most Inspiring AI CEOs to Watch in 2020'
BU
05:57pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:57pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:57pSEC Adopts Amendments to Enhance Retail Investor Protections and Modernize the Rule Governing Quotations for Over-the-Counter Securities
NE
05:55pII VI INCORPORATED : September, 2020 - Inverstor Presentation
PU
05:55pBOOST YOUR POTENTIAL : How to Earn a Bonus Premium for Old-Crop, New-Crop
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
2COLOR STAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : COLOR STAR TECHNOLOGY : Announces Pricing of $6.6 million Registered Direct ..
3ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : to Acquire Technology Consultancy SALT Solutions to Improve Manufacturing Operations a..
4ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
5SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group