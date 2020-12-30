Global GIS Market Research 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Industry Impact and Recovery Analysis | Technavio

The GIS market is poised to grow by USD 8.24 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.

The report on the GIS market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management.

The GIS market analysis includes product and geography. This study identifies the increasing use of GIS solutions for soil and water management as one of the prime reasons driving the GIS market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The GIS market covers the following areas:

GIS Market Sizing

GIS Market Forecast

GIS Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Caliper Corp.

Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

HERE Global BV

Hexagon AB

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Data - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

