Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global GIS Market Research 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Industry Impact and Recovery Analysis | Technavio

12/30/2020 | 12:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The GIS market is poised to grow by USD 8.24 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005480/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global GIS Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global GIS Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the GIS market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management.

The GIS market analysis includes product and geography. This study identifies the increasing use of GIS solutions for soil and water management as one of the prime reasons driving the GIS market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The GIS market covers the following areas:

GIS Market Sizing

GIS Market Forecast

GIS Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Bentley Systems Inc.
  • Caliper Corp.
  • Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd.
  • Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
  • HERE Global BV
  • Hexagon AB
  • Maxar Technologies Inc.
  • Pitney Bowes Inc.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market- The artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, government, ICT, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Digital Manufacturing in Electrical and Electronics Market- Digital manufacturing in the electrical and electronics market is segmented by type (solution and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Data - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Bentley Systems Inc.
  • Caliper Corp.
  • Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd.
  • Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
  • HERE Global BV
  • Hexagon AB
  • Maxar Technologies Inc.
  • Pitney Bowes Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
01:21aHOFSETH BIOCARE ASA : Disclosure of large shareholdings in Hofseth BioCare ASA
AQ
01:18aIndonesia says $9.8 billion EV battery MOU agreed with LG Energy Solution
RE
01:17aSAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : No Tax On Foreign Companies If No
AQ
01:17aNew Commercial Aircraft Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Systems Market Research 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Impact and Recovery | Technavio
BU
01:16aCLASH OF OPINIONS IN THE SHEET GLASS MARKET : The Board Did Not Grant Individual Exemption To The Dealership Agreement Between Trakya Cam And Its Dealers; Despite A Detailed Dissenting Vote
AQ
01:16aDREAM INCUBATOR : Link Legal Advises Medops Technology Private Limited In Series A Funding
AQ
01:15aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Dec. 30, 2020OSE Last trading day for Commodity Futures & Options - January 2020
PU
01:15aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Dec. 30, 2020OSE Last trading day for Index Futures & Options - January 2021 contract
PU
01:15aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : PTTEP Receives an Exclusive Right to Develop the Integrated Domestic Gas to Power Project in Myanmar
PU
01:13aTOP BLOG POSTS OF 2020 : The year in review
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
2Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
3INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : EXCLUSIVE: Chile could greenlight AstraZeneca vaccine 'within days of U.S./UK approval, gove..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ