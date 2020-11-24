Log in
Global Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market – Industry Trends - Forecast 2020-2024

11/24/2020
The gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 22.82 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005611/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases.

The gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market analysis includes drug class segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the strong product pipeline as one of the prime reasons driving the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market covers the following areas:

Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market Sizing

Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market Forecast

Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • AstraZeneca Plc
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
  • UCB SA

     

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Drug class

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Drug class
  • Anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Acid neutralizers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Drug class

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • AstraZeneca Plc
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
  • UCB SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
