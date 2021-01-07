Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Glucosamine Market to Surpass US$ 1,091.2 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

01/07/2021 | 09:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global glucosamine market is estimated to be valued at US$ 763.7 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Glucosamine Market:

Key companies focusing on research and development on safety and efficacy of glucosamine for treatment of osteoarthritis is expected to propel growth of the global glucosamine market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, Vietstar Biomedical Research initiated an investigational clinical trial to study safety and efficacy of Polycan in combination with glucosamine for treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global glucosamine market during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of arthritis in the region. The National Library of Medicine report published on September 2020 stated that in 2020 approximately 23% of all adults, or more than 54 million people, are suffering from arthritis in U.S.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4345

Key Market Takeaways:

The global glucosamine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period, owing to product launches in the glucosamine market. For instance, in 2019, Strides Consumer Private Limited, an India-based consumer health care company, launched Jointflex containing active ingredients such as glucosamine and chondroitin sulphate which is used for treatment of joint pain.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global glucosamine market are Bio-gen Extracts Private Limited, Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd, Pharma Base S.A., CAPTEK Softgel International Inc., TSI Health Sciences, Inc., Cargill, CellMark Chemicals, Andra Medi Pharma Pvt.Ltd, Zhejiang Zhoushan Putuo Xinxing Pharmas Co., Ltd. (PXPC), JIAXING HENGJIE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD. , Wellable Marine Biotech Holding Limited, Zhejiang Shinfuda Marine Biotechnology Corp, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation and Atlina Life Sciences.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4345

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Glucosamine Market, By Product Type:
    • Powder
    • Tablets
    • Capsules
    • Liquid
  • Global Glucosamine Market, By Application:
    • Rheumatoid Arthritis
    • Asthma
    • Inflammatory Bowel Disease
    • Others
  • Global Glucosamine Market, By Distribution Channel:
    • Hospital Pharmacies
    • Retail Pharmacies
    • Online Pharmacies
  • Global Glucosamine Market, By Region:
    • North America
      • By Country:
        • U.S.
        • Canada
    • Latin America
      • By Country:
        • Brazil
        • Mexico
        • Argentina
        • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • By Country:
        • Germany
        • U.K.
        • France
        • Italy
        • Spain
        • Russia
        • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • By Country:
        • China
        • India
        • Japan
        • Australia
        • South Korea
        • ASEAN
        • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East
      • By Country/Region:
        • GCC
        • Israel
        • Rest of Middle East
    • Africa
      • By Country/Region:
        • South Africa
        • Central Africa
        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests Market, By Test Type (Serology Test (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR), Rheumatoid Factor (RF), Anti-cyclic Citrullinated Peptide (anti-CCP), Antinuclear Antibody (ANA), Uric Acid, Other Tests), Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests (Salicylate Level Count, Muscle Enzyme Tests (CPK, Aldolase), Creatinine Test)), By End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Private Laboratories, Public Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/rheumatoid-arthritis-diagnostic-tests-market-3716

Asthma & COPD Market, By Drug Type (Bronchodilators (Short Acting Bronchodilators, Long Acting Bronchodilators, Anticholinergics), Anti-Inflammatories (Inhaled Corticosteroids, Anti-Leukotriene, Monoclonal Antibodies), Combination Therapies), By Disease Type (Asthma, COPD), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Drug Stores), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe Asia, Pacific Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/asthma-and-copd-market-4002

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:30aOzop Energy Solutions Announces New Subsidiary
GL
09:30aHayward Now Offering Weekly Virtual Training Series
GL
09:30aVALE S A : Day 2020 Virtual - Transcrição
PU
09:30aConstellation Pharmaceuticals Appoints Brendan Delaney as Chief Commercial Officer
GL
09:30aDynasil Appoints Militram Futuristic Technologies to Target Israel's Fast Growing Industrial, Commercial and Military Segments
GL
09:28aLAMB WESTON : FY21 Q2 Earnings Financial Schedules
PU
09:28aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : Expansion of Digital Medication Management Capabilities Through Acquisition of SMARTPATIENT.
EQ
09:28aAccess-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce today that our new e-Commerce website Hempster19.com is alive and accepting orders
GL
09:28aPRESS RELEASE : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Expansion of Digital Medication Management Capabilities Through Acquisition of SMARTPATIENT.
DJ
09:26aLVMH shakes up Tiffany management after $15.8 billion acquisition
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction
3U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban -sources
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Danish prosecutors drop money laundering charges against ex-Danske Bank st..
5J SAINSBURY PLC : Britain's Sainsbury's raises profit outlook after stellar Christmas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ