Global Glucosamine Market to Surpass US$ 1,091.2 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global glucosamine market is estimated to be valued at US$ 763.7 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Glucosamine Market:

Key companies focusing on research and development on safety and efficacy of glucosamine for treatment of osteoarthritis is expected to propel growth of the global glucosamine market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, Vietstar Biomedical Research initiated an investigational clinical trial to study safety and efficacy of Polycan in combination with glucosamine for treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global glucosamine market during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of arthritis in the region. The National Library of Medicine report published on September 2020 stated that in 2020 approximately 23% of all adults, or more than 54 million people, are suffering from arthritis in U.S.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global glucosamine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period, owing to product launches in the glucosamine market. For instance, in 2019, Strides Consumer Private Limited, an India-based consumer health care company, launched Jointflex containing active ingredients such as glucosamine and chondroitin sulphate which is used for treatment of joint pain.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global glucosamine market are Bio-gen Extracts Private Limited, Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd, Pharma Base S.A., CAPTEK Softgel International Inc., TSI Health Sciences, Inc., Cargill, CellMark Chemicals, Andra Medi Pharma Pvt.Ltd, Zhejiang Zhoushan Putuo Xinxing Pharmas Co., Ltd. (PXPC), JIAXING HENGJIE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD. , Wellable Marine Biotech Holding Limited, Zhejiang Shinfuda Marine Biotechnology Corp, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation and Atlina Life Sciences.

Market Segmentation:

Global Glucosamine Market, By Product Type: Powder Tablets Capsules Liquid

Global Glucosamine Market, By Application: Rheumatoid Arthritis Asthma Inflammatory Bowel Disease Others

Global Glucosamine Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Glucosamine Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country/Region: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



