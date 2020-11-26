Log in
Global Golf Cart Battery Market 2020-2024 | Insights on COVID-19 Impact and Market Forecast for New Normal | Technavio

11/26/2020 | 03:08pm EST
The golf cart battery market is expected to grow by USD 92.65 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Golf Cart Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Golf Cart Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increase in the popularity of professional golf tournaments is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as surging interest in off-course golfing might hamper growth.

Golf Cart Battery Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the lead-acid battery segment led the market in 2019. Factors such as low-cost advantages over other battery technologies, recyclability of lead-acid batteries, and the increased availability of raw materials are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Golf Cart Battery Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 72% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Factors such as the presence of numerous golf courses, the increasing number of golf enthusiasts, and the high demand for golf carts from commercial establishments are driving the growth of the market in North America.

The US and Canada are the key markets for golf cart batteries in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market - Global electric vehicle battery market is segmented by battery type (lithium-ion battery, lead-acid battery, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Battery Recycling Market - Global battery recycling market is segmented by battery chemistry (lead-acid, lithium, and others), battery source (automotive, electronic appliance, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

  • C&D Technologies Inc.
  • Clarios
  • Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • EnerSys
  • Exide Industries Ltd.
  • Exide Technologies
  • GS Yuasa Corp.
  • Leoch International Technology Ltd.
  • Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Lead acid battery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • C&D Technologies Inc.
  • Clarios
  • Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • EnerSys
  • Exide Industries Ltd.
  • Exide Technologies
  • GS Yuasa Corp.
  • Leoch International Technology Ltd.
  • Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
