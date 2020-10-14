Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market | Increasing Cloud-Assisted Medical Collaborations to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The global healthcare cloud computing market size is poised to grow by USD 25.54 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Cloud computing, in addition to collaboration with healthcare professionals, policymakers, and technology providers is increasingly being used to tackle the American opioid crisis. Some of the advantages of using cloud computing in the healthcare ecosystem include system scalability, cost savings, and enhanced flexibility. Also, organizations are increasingly moving toward conducting collaborative studies for tackling human healthcare issues effectively and quickly. The adoption of cloud-based modules will further help healthcare professionals in making precise decisions for opioid prescriptions for their patients.

Report Highlights:

The major healthcare cloud computing market growth came from the SaaS segment. SaaS solutions held the major share, owing to their easy deployment, less lead time compared with on-premises software solutions, and the service provider's ownership of maintenance and support tasks. Healthcare organizations adopt SaaS-based solutions for streamlining their CRM, accounting, payroll, SCM, and healthcare information systems. With the high potential for cloud computing in healthcare, numerous vendors are providing SaaS-based products for healthcare organizations.

North America was the largest healthcare cloud computing market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cloud computing by healthcare institutes and the increasing launch of various cloud computing products will significantly influence healthcare cloud computing market growth in this region.

The global healthcare cloud computing market is fragmented. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., athenahealth Inc., Carestream Health Inc., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this healthcare cloud computing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the healthcare cloud computing market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Introduction of Blockchain in Cloud Computing will be a Key Market Trend

The introduction of blockchain in cloud computing is one of the key trends expected to gain prominence in the market. The healthcare industry is increasingly deploying cloud computing systems to achieve greater data security, streamline claims, manage billings, and ensure drug supply chain and health research integrity. Blockchain offers superior data security and integrity to the systems in which it is employed due to its distributed nature. Market analysts predict that the factors mentioned above will prove critical in defining the growth of the healthcare cloud computing market in the coming years.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare cloud computing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the healthcare cloud computing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the healthcare cloud computing market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare cloud computing market vendors

