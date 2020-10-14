Log in
Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market | Increasing Cloud-Assisted Medical Collaborations to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

10/14/2020 | 02:01am EDT

The global healthcare cloud computing market size is poised to grow by USD 25.54 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013006088/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cloud computing, in addition to collaboration with healthcare professionals, policymakers, and technology providers is increasingly being used to tackle the American opioid crisis. Some of the advantages of using cloud computing in the healthcare ecosystem include system scalability, cost savings, and enhanced flexibility. Also, organizations are increasingly moving toward conducting collaborative studies for tackling human healthcare issues effectively and quickly. The adoption of cloud-based modules will further help healthcare professionals in making precise decisions for opioid prescriptions for their patients.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

  • The major healthcare cloud computing market growth came from the SaaS segment. SaaS solutions held the major share, owing to their easy deployment, less lead time compared with on-premises software solutions, and the service provider's ownership of maintenance and support tasks. Healthcare organizations adopt SaaS-based solutions for streamlining their CRM, accounting, payroll, SCM, and healthcare information systems. With the high potential for cloud computing in healthcare, numerous vendors are providing SaaS-based products for healthcare organizations.
  • North America was the largest healthcare cloud computing market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cloud computing by healthcare institutes and the increasing launch of various cloud computing products will significantly influence healthcare cloud computing market growth in this region.
  • The global healthcare cloud computing market is fragmented. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., athenahealth Inc., Carestream Health Inc., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this healthcare cloud computing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
  • As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the healthcare cloud computing market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Introduction of Blockchain in Cloud Computing will be a Key Market Trend

The introduction of blockchain in cloud computing is one of the key trends expected to gain prominence in the market. The healthcare industry is increasingly deploying cloud computing systems to achieve greater data security, streamline claims, manage billings, and ensure drug supply chain and health research integrity. Blockchain offers superior data security and integrity to the systems in which it is employed due to its distributed nature. Market analysts predict that the factors mentioned above will prove critical in defining the growth of the healthcare cloud computing market in the coming years.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare cloud computing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the healthcare cloud computing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the healthcare cloud computing market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare cloud computing market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • athenahealth Inc.
  • Carestream Health Inc.
  • General Electric Co.
  • IBM Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • Siemens Healthineers AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

