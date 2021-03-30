Global Hepatic Encephalopathy Market to Surpass US$ 511.6 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global hepatic encephalopathy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 355.4 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Hepatic Encephalopathy Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing prevalence of hepatic encephalopathy, increasing research and development activities, and others.

Market players are indulged in conducting clinical trials in order to test the safety and efficacy of the drug candidate, for the treatment of liver diseases. For instance, on 3rd April 2020, Umecrine Cognition AB, a Karolinska Development portfolio company, reported positive results for a phase IIa clinical trial for the drug candidate golexanolone, which was tested on patients with the risk of developing hepatic encephalopathy.

Market players are indulged in conducting clinical trials, in order to develop treatment for hepatic encephalopathy. For instance, in 2019, Kaleido Biosciences initiated clinical trials by dosing patients with two non-investigational new drugs (non-IND) KB195 and KB174 that are being tested on patients suffering from urea cycle disorders (UCD) and cirrhosis respectively. The trial is conducted to develop treatment for hepatic encephalopathy, which is a common complication in all forms of cirrhosis.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2596

Key players are involved in conducting research and development, in order to develop new treatment for liver diseases. For instance, in 2019, Umecrine Cognition, a Sweden-based pharmaceutical company initiated development of a therapy for several major CNS-related disorders. The lead compound GR3027 is under clinical development for hepatic encephalopathy (HE).

Key Market Takeaways:

The global hepatic encephalopathy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to increasing research and development activities. For instance, in 2018, Norgine B.V. announced positive results for the clinical trial, which was conducted for testing the safety and efficacy of rifaximin in liver cirrhosis and chronic hepatic encephalopathy. According to the study, rifaximin-α reduced systemic inflammation, immune dysfunction, and infection susceptibility in patients suffering from liver cirrhosis.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global hepatic encephalopathy market over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of hepatic encephalopathy in this region. For instance, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI): 22nd September 2020, around 7-11 million cases of hepatic encephalopathy were prevalent in the U.S., with around 150,000 patients are newly diagnosed each year. Out of the newly diagnosed patients, around 20% have liver cirrhosis, and almost 60% of patients suffer from chronic hepatitis C either alone or along with alcohol-related liver disease. Moreover, symptoms of hepatic encephalopathy are observed in around 70% of patients with liver cirrhosis.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global hepatic encephalopathy market include ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V., Lupin Limited, Kaleido Biosciences, Kannalife Sciences, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Umecrine Cognition AB, Norgine B.V., Abbott Laboratories, and QR Science and Technology Development Co. Ltd.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2596

Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class: Antibiotics Laxatives L-ornithine L-aspartate Others

By Route of Administration: Oral Intravenous Rectal

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005520/en/