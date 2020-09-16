Log in
Global Household Cleaning Products Market - Featuring Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. Among Others | Technavio

09/16/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

The household cleaning products market is poised to grow by USD 15.7 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005673/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the household cleaning products market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing primary and secondary housing markets.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The household cleaning products market analysis include product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the growing demand for premium products as one of the prime reasons driving the household cleaning products market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The household cleaning products market covers the following areas:

Household Cleaning Products Market Sizing

Household Cleaning Products Market Forecast

Household Cleaning Products Market Industry Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Co.
  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Kao Corp.
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
  • S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
  • The Clorox Co.
  • Unilever

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Surface cleaners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dishwashing products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Toilet cleaners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other cleaning agents (bleach) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel placement
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Co.
  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Kao Corp.
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
  • S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
  • The Clorox Co.
  • Unilever

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
