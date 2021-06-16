Global Impact Announces $65.3M Raised for COVID-19 Relief

Alexandria, VA, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Impact, a leader in growing global philanthropy, today announced a total of $65.3 million in charitable giving for international COVID-19 relief. Coming together through international grant-making, employee assistance programs, the Vaccine Confidence Fund, and Global Impact’s own COVID-19 Relief Fund, these funds are being distributed to address the vast international relief and recovery needs brought on by the pandemic.

Through its international grant-making and employee assistance program services, Global Impact served as the steward for these funds for partners like Avery Dennison Foundation and Columbia Hospitality Cares Foundation, as well as a leading global philanthropic foundation. From planning to implementation, Global Impact is ushering these funds to countries around the world for COVID-19 relief.

As a 501(c)(3) organization, Global Impact is authorized to receive contributions from individuals and entities around the world and distribute funds on their behalf in the U.S. and internationally. Its employee assistance programming is a natural extension of the organization's mission to inspire greater giving in the private sector. The service offers a one-stop solution to meet a host of challenges affecting a company’s employees and business health.

Global Impact is also supporting the Vaccine Confidence Fund, financially sponsored by Facebook and Merck. This Fund is seeking proposals that address the primary research question: How can social media be best utilized to better understand and increase vaccination confidence and uptake?

In addition to funds raised with corporate and foundation partners, Global Impact launched its COVID-19 Relief Fund for individuals to donate directly in support of its Charity Alliance members working on the front lines of the pandemic. With direct and corporate donations, the fund has raised more than $1.04 million for leading international charities like CARE, Save the Children and World Vision. Their critical efforts have delivered countless medical and protective supplies, trained key health care workers, tested and treated patients, and more. As the pandemic continues, donations through the fund will help these organizations ensure access to lifesaving vaccines, information and technology, especially for rural and underserved populations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is not just a global health issue; it has stunted decades of progress made in the international relief and development sector,” said Global Impact President and CEO Scott Jackson. “When facing a humanitarian crisis of this magnitude, it truly takes all of us – corporations, nonprofits, foundations and individuals – to make a difference. Global Impact is proud to unleash the full potential of the philanthropic sector by convening these key players.”

Global Impact offers a range of philanthropic options for those looking to contribute to COVID-19 relief and recovery.

Global Impact works on charitable ventures to inspire greater giving. We serve as a trusted advisor, intermediary and implementing partner across the private, nonprofit and public sectors. Through these partnerships, we have raised nearly $2 billion for causes such as disaster relief and global development. Global Impact’s reach and services are complemented by the work of our subsidiary company, Geneva Global.

