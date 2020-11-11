Global Industrial Chocolate Market 2020-2024: Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The industrial chocolate market is expected to grow by 1731.93 K tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
The rising demand for ruby chocolates is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, fluctuations in prices of cocoa and sugar, stringent regulations regarding quality of industrial chocolate, and product recall of chocolate at various levels of the supply chain may impede the market growth.
Industrial Chocolate Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 34% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Germany, Belgium, and France are the key markets for Industrial Chocolate in Europe.
Companies Covered:
-
Barry Callebaut AG
-
Cargill Inc.
-
CEMOI Group
-
Clasen Quality Coatings Inc.
-
Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.
-
Mars Inc.
-
Mondelez International Inc.
-
NATRA SA
-
Nestle SA
-
and The Hershey Co.
What our reports offer:
-
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
-
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
-
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
-
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
-
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
-
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
-
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
-
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Application
-
Confectionery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Biscuits and bakery products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Dairy and desserts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Ice creams and frozen items - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Cereals and others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
