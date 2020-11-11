Global Industrial Chocolate Market 2020-2024: Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The industrial chocolate market is expected to grow by 1731.93 K tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The rising demand for ruby chocolates is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, fluctuations in prices of cocoa and sugar, stringent regulations regarding quality of industrial chocolate, and product recall of chocolate at various levels of the supply chain may impede the market growth.

Industrial Chocolate Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 34% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Germany, Belgium, and France are the key markets for Industrial Chocolate in Europe.

Companies Covered:

Barry Callebaut AG

Cargill Inc.

CEMOI Group

Clasen Quality Coatings Inc.

Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.

Mars Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

NATRA SA

Nestle SA

and The Hershey Co.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Confectionery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Biscuits and bakery products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dairy and desserts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ice creams and frozen items - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cereals and others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

