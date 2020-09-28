Global Infrastructure Partners Selects Hazeltree Private Markets™ to Manage Cash and Liquidity

NEW YORK, LONDON and HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury management and portfolio finance solutions for investment managers, is pleased to announce that Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), the New York-based, $69 billion infrastructure asset management firm, has selected Hazeltree Private Markets as its treasury management solution.



Built in collaboration with industry participants, Hazeltree Private Markets increases operational efficiencies and controls by centralizing all capital activity into an integrated management framework – from cash balance and credit facility monitoring to cash movements and credit line drawdowns and repayments. The selection of Hazeltree is part of GIP’s program to enhance its technology platform to support continued growth.

“We appreciate the confidence that GIP has placed in Hazeltree to support its best-in-class operations mission,” said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. “It confirms our view that investment managers need comprehensive, broad and deep treasury operations technology, rather than simplistic, generic cash transparency and movements. Hazeltree delivers experience and expertise, embedded in software, to support our clients.”

Hazeltree’s cloud-based solutions transform the way investment firms manage their capital activities, empowering them to unlock additional value and improve operational efficiency while strengthening internal controls and managing risk. Hazeltree focuses on innovation, connectivity, and automation to help clients achieve operational excellence and enhanced performance.

