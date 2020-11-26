Log in
Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Over $ 490 Million Incremental Growth During 2020-2024 | Technavio

11/26/2020 | 10:20am EST
The jelly candies (gummies) market is poised to grow by USD 490.22 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 1% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005516/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market 2020-2024

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the jelly candies (gummies) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for organic sugar-free jelly candies.

The jelly candies (gummies) market analysis includes product and geography landscape. This study identifies the availability of wide and diverse product ranges as one of the prime reasons driving the jelly candies (gummies) market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The jelly candies (gummies) market covers the following areas:

Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market Sizing

Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market Forecast

Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Arcor Group
  • AUGUST STORCK KG
  • Cloetta AB
  • Ferrero International SA
  • Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
  • HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG
  • Mars Inc.
  • Mondelez International Inc.
  • Nestle SA
  • The Hershey Co.

     

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Sugar-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Sugar-free - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Arcor Group
  • AUGUST STORCK KG
  • Cloetta AB
  • Ferrero International SA
  • Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
  • HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG
  • Mars Inc.
  • Mondelez International Inc.
  • Nestle SA
  • The Hershey Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


