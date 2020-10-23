Log in
Global Kombucha Market- Featuring Brew Dr. Kombucha, GTs Living Foods, Health-Ade LLC, and Humm Kombucha LLC. Among Others

10/23/2020 | 09:31pm EDT

The kombucha market is poised to grow by USD 2.09 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005375/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kombucha Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the kombucha market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of kombucha.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The kombucha market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the packaging innovations and increasing marketing initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the Kombucha market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Kombucha Market covers the following areas:

Kombucha Market Sizing

Kombucha Market Forecast

Kombucha Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Brew Dr. Kombucha
  • GTs Living Foods
  • Health-Ade LLC
  • Humm Kombucha LLC
  • Kosmic Kombucha
  • LIVE Soda LLC
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha
  • Suja Life LLC
  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Organic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-organic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Brew Dr. Kombucha
  • GT's Living Foods
  • Health-Ade LLC
  • Humm Kombucha LLC
  • Kosmic Kombucha
  • LIVE Soda LLC
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha
  • Suja Juice
  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

