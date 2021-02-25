Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global LNG demand expected to almost double by 2040 - Shell

02/25/2021 | 07:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand is expected to almost double to 700 million tonnes by 2040, Royal Dutch Shell said in its annual LNG market outlook.

Demand was 360 million tonnes last year, up slightly from 2019's 358 million tonnes, despite volatility caused by lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Global LNG prices hit a record low early in 2020 but reached record highs at the start of this year due to high winter demand, supply outages and infrastructure bottlenecks.

"While COVID-19 derailed expected forecasts...the industry reacted swiftly to changing market conditions, diverting cargoes

to shifting demand centres and through adjusting supply," the outlook said.

Asia is expected to drive nearly 75% of LNG demand growth to 2040 as domestic gas production declines and LNG substitutes higher emission energy sources.

Last year, China and India led the recovery in demand for LNG following the outbreak of the pandemic. China increased its LNG imports by 7 million tonnes to 67 million tonnes in 2020, an 11% increase from the year before.

China's target to become carbon neutral by 2060 is expected to continue driving up its LNG demand.

India also increased imports by 11% in 2020 as it took advantage of lower-priced LNG to boost its domestic gas production.

Globally, the number of LNG-fuelled vehicles and demand from the marine sector for LNG is also growing.

Shell said it expects the gap between supply and demand is expected to open in the middle of this decade with less new production coming on stream than previously projected and LNG demand expected to rebound.

Lockdowns around the world have delayed construction and timelines for new LNG liquefaction plants which could have an effect on the market in the medium term.

Only 3 million tonnes of new LNG production capacity was announced in 2020, down from an expected 60 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Nina Chestney


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:51aCOVID-19 CRISIS : Lessons Learned for Future Policy Research
PU
07:49aDomino's sales rise slightly short of estimates as coronavirus curbs ease
RE
07:48aCurrency markets turn 'risk on'; Aussie crosses $0.8 for first time in three years
RE
07:46aBOEING PLANNED TO REPLACE 777 ENGINE COVERS BEFORE FAILURES : Wsj
RE
07:43aBest Buy signals waning demand for work-from-home electronics
RE
07:42aMexico's Economic Activity Contracted 8.2% in 2020
DJ
07:39aNasdaq futures slide 1% on tech sell-off; jobless claims in focus
RE
07:39aPfizer-BioNTech testing booster of their COVID-19 vaccine in new trial
RE
07:38aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Britain's financial watchdog appoints five women to top roles
RE
07:37aGlobal LNG demand expected to almost double by 2040 - Shell
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall
2UNITED 777 PLANE FLEW FEWER THAN HALF THE FLIGHTS ALLOWED BETWEEN CHECKS: sources
3STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart restores dividend, reaffirms targets as COVID-19 halve..
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped
5NETGEAR, INC. : TOOLS TO GO REMOTE: How Netgear's CEO stays connected

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ