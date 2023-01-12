Global LNG volumes hit record high as Europe crowds out poorer Asia: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The world
imported more liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2022 than ever
before, but the war in Ukraine has meant that the growth was
concentrated in wealthy European countries and away from poorer
Asian countries.
Total global LNG imports rose to 409 million tonnes last
year from 386.5 million tonnes in 2021, according to data from
Refinitiv, while figures from commodity analysts Kpler showed a
slightly lower 400.5 million tonnes, up from 379.6 million
tonnes.
The record volumes were to be expected given the
commissioning of new supply trains as well as increased demand
for the super-chilled fuel, especially from Europe as it turned
away from Russian piped natural gas in the wake of Moscow's Feb.
24 invasion of Ukraine.
But 2022 also reversed the dynamic where growth in LNG
demand came from developing nations in Asia, with China giving
its crown as the top importer back to Japan.
China imported 64.44 million tonnes of LNG in 2022, down
19.4% from the previous year, according to Kpler data.
Japan's imports also slipped, dropping to 73.61 million
tonnes in 2022 from 75.35 million tonnes in 2021, but this was
still enough to overtake China.
The main dynamic driving lower Chinese imports was that
buyers in the world's second-biggest economy largely stayed out
of the spot market, instead taking only cargoes under long- and
medium-term contracts.
This was driven by surging spot prices, with the weekly
Asian assessment <LNG-AS> hitting a record high of $70.50 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Aug. 26, which was
three times the low of $23 reached in the week to Jan. 21 as
winter demand eased.
The spot price has eased since its record high, ending at
$25 per mmBtu in the week Jan. 6 as inventory levels remained
ample and a mild winter limited demand.
Nonetheless, it remains high by historical standards, with
the spot price never having exceeded $20.50 per mmBtu prior to
2021, and dropping to as low as $2 in mid-2020 at the height of
lockdowns during the initial outbreak of COVID-19.
The high prices have taken their toll not only in China,
which is arguably better placed than many developing Asian
economies to cope with the increased cost.
India's imports dropped for a second year in 2022, falling
to 20.03 million tonnes from 24.01 million tonnes in 2021,
according to Kpler.
It was the weakest outcome since 2017, underscoring how much
Asia's fourth-largest LNG importer struggled to handle high
prices.
Other Asian nations such as Pakistan and Bangladesh also saw
lower LNG imports in 2022, and overall the continent's imports
slipped to 263.76 million tonnes from 282.08 million tonnes the
prior year.
EUROPE RECORD
The LNG that didn't go to Asia was snapped up by Europe,
with the continent's imports surging 59% to 124.93 million
tonnes in 2022 from 78.55 million tonnes the prior year.
Much of the increase was met by supply from the United
Stares, with imports rising to 52.06 million tonnes from 21.5
million tonnes in 2021.
However, it's worth noting that Europe's imports of Russian
LNG hit a record high of 15.95 million tonnes in 2022, up from
13.46 million tonnes in 2021.
While European nations have moved to ban imports of Russian
crude oil, refined fuels and coal, only Britain and the Baltic
states of Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia have halted LNG imports
from Russia.
Given Europe's increasing dependence on LNG as Russian
pipeline gas supplies are curbed, it may prove challenging for
the continent to halt, or even cut back, on Russian LNG.
A lack of alternatives is also a likely factor, as well as
the challenge of re-routing global trade flows to put more
Russian LNG into Asia, while suppliers such as Qatar would have
to shift more cargoes to Europe.
Overall, the dynamics established in 2022 are likely to
persist in 2023, with Europe maintaining high levels of LNG
imports, which will keep spot prices high, while developing
Asian nations struggle to compete and turn more toward coal for
power generation.
The wildcard is China, where the country's re-opening from
COVID-19 may boost demand, especially in the second half of the
year, but only if prices don't rise to levels that render LNG
uncompetitive in its domestic market.
