Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market by Product (benchtop centrifuges and floor standing centrifuges) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the laboratory centrifuge market and it is poised to grow by USD 224.41 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005648/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43654

This Report Addresses:

  • The market size from 2020-2024
  • Expected market growth until 2024
  • Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
  • Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
  • In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
  • The benchtop centrifuges are expected to be the leading segment based on product in the global market during the forecast period.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
  • Emergence of next-generation centrifuge systems is one of the major trends in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • Growing at a CAGR of about 3%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 224.41 million.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, Centurion Scientific Ltd., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, Kubota Corp., QIAGEN NV, Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • Use of molecular diagnostics in hospitals is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the cost associated with maintenance and post-purchase service will restrain market growth.
  • How big is the North America market?
  • The North America region will contribute 35% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, Centurion Scientific Ltd., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, Kubota Corp., QIAGEN NV, Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The use of molecular diagnostics in hospitals will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Laboratory Centrifuge Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Laboratory Centrifuge Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Benchtop Centrifuges
    • Floor Standing Centrifuges
  • Geographic
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • ROW

Laboratory Centrifuge Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The laboratory centrifuge market report covers the following areas:

  • Laboratory Centrifuge Market Size
  • Laboratory Centrifuge Market Trends
  • Laboratory Centrifuge Market Analysis

This study identifies emergence of next-generation centrifuge systems as one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory centrifuge market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Laboratory Centrifuge Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist laboratory centrifuge market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the laboratory centrifuge market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the laboratory centrifuge market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory centrifuge market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Force Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Benchtop centrifuges - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Floor standing centrifuges - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Research - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver – demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Biosan
  • Centurion Scientific Ltd.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Eppendorf AG
  • Kubota Corp.
  • QIAGEN NV
  • Sartorius AG
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:12pUniversity Malaya Specialist Centre (UMSC) Neurosurgeons Turn to Vuzix Smart Glasses for Patient Care in the ICU During COVID-19 Pandemic
PR
03:10pPIERER MOBILITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:10pPIERER MOBILITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:10pPIERER MOBILITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:10pPIERER MOBILITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:10pPIERER MOBILITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:10pPIERER MOBILITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:10pPIERER MOBILITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:07pARKEMA : Judge tosses case against CEO over plant fire during Harvey
AQ
03:07pARKEMA : Judge tosses case against CEO over plant fire during Harvey
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group