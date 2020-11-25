Log in
Global Laryngoscopes Market | Forecasting Strategy to Undergo a Paradigm Shift From Crisis to New Normal During COVID-19 Pandemic | Technavio

11/25/2020
The laryngoscopes market is poised to grow by USD 357.20 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laryngoscopes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the laryngoscopes market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancers.

The laryngoscopes market analysis includes product and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the laryngoscopes market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The laryngoscopes market covers the following areas:

Laryngoscopes Market Sizing
Laryngoscopes Market Forecast
Laryngoscopes Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Ambu AS
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
  • Hillrom
  • HOYA Corp.
  • KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
  • Medline Industries Inc.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Olympus Corp.
  • Roper Technologies Inc.
  • Teleflex Inc.

     

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market - Global orthopedic surgical robots market is segmented by application (knee surgery and hip surgery) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market - Global powered surgical instruments market is segmented by product (electric-powered surgical instruments, battery-powered surgical instruments, and pneumatic surgical instruments), end-user (hospitals and ASCs), application (orthopedic surgeries, ENT surgeries, dental surgeries, and other surgeries), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Video laryngoscopes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Standard laryngoscopes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Fiber-optic laryngoscopes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ambu AS
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
  • Hillrom
  • HOYA Corp.
  • KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
  • Medline Industries Inc.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Olympus Corp.
  • Roper Technologies Inc.
  • Teleflex Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
