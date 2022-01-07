Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Lenders

01/07/2022 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Almost all firms and individuals offering, promoting or selling financial services or products in the UK have to be authorised or registered by us.

This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK. You will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so you are unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong.

Unauthorised firm - Global Lenders

Be aware that some firms may give out other details or change their contact details over time to new email addresses, telephone numbers or physical addresses.

How to protect yourself

Dealing with financial firms that are authorised or registered by us gives you greater protection if things go wrong. Check the Financial Services (FS) Register to ensure they are authorised or registered. It has information on firms and individuals that are, or have been, regulated by us.

If you used an authorised firm or registered firm, access to the Financial Ombudsman Service and FSCS protection will depend on the investment you are making, the service the firm is providing, and the permissions the firm has. If you would like further information about protection, the authorised or registered firm should be able to help.

If a firm does not appear on the FS Register but claims it does, contact our Consumer Helpline on 0800 111 6768.

There are more steps you should take to protect yourself from scams.

Report an unauthorised firm

If you think you have been approached by an unauthorised firm, you should contact our Consumer Helpline on 0800 111 6768. If you have been approached by a scam firm, then please visit our contact us page.

Disclaimer

FCA - Financial Conduct Authority published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 14:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
09:52aGOODYEAR DEVELOPS 70% SUSTAINABLE-MATERIAL TIRE WITH INDUSTRY-LEADING INNOVATIONS; The company has made significant progress toward its goal of a 100% sustainable-material tire by 2030
AQ
09:52aHyundai IONIQ 5 Named Car of the Year by Company Car and Van
AQ
09:52aMagna's EtelligentForce Simplifies Electrification of Truck Segment
AQ
09:52aGoodyear extends airless tire technology to autonomous starship robots
AQ
09:52aAltisource Asset Management Corporation Announces Settlement with Series A Preferred Stockholders
GL
09:51aIn reversal, Georgia joins $26 billion U.S. opioid settlement
RE
09:50aPARK AEROSPACE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:50aSAIC Selected by U.S. General Services Administration for ASTRO Family of Contracts to Provide a Broad Array of IT Support Services
AQ
09:50aMOL to Join Mangrove Restoration/Conservation Project in Indonesia- Aiming to Become a Nature-positive Company for Protecting Marine Biodiversity
AQ
09:50aVolvo Cars' unsupervised autonomous driving feature Ride Pilot to debut in California
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
2Fed's 'maximum employment' is here; not everyone has benefited
3Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
4Analyst recommandations: AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...
5U.S. employment growth misses expectations; unemployment rate falls to ..

HOT NEWS