Global Logistics Market in APAC 2020-2024: Growth in Trade Between India and China to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

11/26/2020 | 05:04pm EST
The logistics market in APAC is expected to grow by USD 130.18 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005582/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Logistics Market in APAC 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Logistics Market in APAC 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growth in trade between India and China is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the threat of entry of real estate players in warehousing will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/logistics-market-in-apac-industry-analysis

Logistics Market In APAC: Type Landscape

Based on the type landscape, the 3PL logistics services segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.

Logistics Market In APAC: Geographic Landscape

By geography, China is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from China. The increase in retail sales and rapid growth in the e-commerce market will significantly drive logistics market growth in the country over the forecast period.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The logistics market size has the potential to grow by USD 95.42 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in the year-over-year growth.

E-Commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The e-commerce logistics market size has the potential to grow by USD 100.63 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

  • Agility Public Warehousing Co KSCP
  • CEVA Logistics AG
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
  • DB Schenker
  • Deutsche Post AG
  • DFDS AS
  • DSV Panalpina AS
  • FedEx Corp.
  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG
  • XPO Logistics Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user placement
  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type placement
  • 3PL - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • 4PL - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison
  • China - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • India - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Japan - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors
Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
