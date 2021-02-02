Global Luxury Travel Market 2020-2024 | Insights on Key Performing Segments and Market Forecast Through 2024 | Technavio

The luxury travel market is expected to grow by USD 213 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Travel Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing disposable income of consumers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the threat of terrorism will hamper growth.

Luxury Travel Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the adventure segment in 2019. The segment will continue to offer significant growth opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

Luxury Travel Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 30% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The growth of sports tourism is one of the major factors driving the growth of the luxury travel market in North America.

Companies Covered:

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC

Absolute Travel Inc.

Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

Classic Journeys

Cox & Kings Ltd.

Indigenous Tourism BC

Odyssey World

Responsible Travel

Scott Dunn

Travelopia

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

