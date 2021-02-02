Log in
Global Luxury Travel Market 2020-2024 | Insights on Key Performing Segments and Market Forecast Through 2024 | Technavio

02/02/2021 | 12:53pm EST
The luxury travel market is expected to grow by USD 213 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005969/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Travel Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing disposable income of consumers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the threat of terrorism will hamper growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/luxury-travel-market-industry-analysis

Luxury Travel Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the adventure segment in 2019. The segment will continue to offer significant growth opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

Luxury Travel Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 30% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The growth of sports tourism is one of the major factors driving the growth of the luxury travel market in North America.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Helicopter Tourism Market - Global helicopter tourism market is segmented by type (general helicopter tourism and customized helicopter tourism) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Online Travel Booking Platform Market - Global online travel booking platform market is segmented by type (packages and direct), booking platform (desktop/laptop and mobile/tablet), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

  • Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC
  • Absolute Travel Inc.
  • Butterfield & Robinson Inc.
  • Classic Journeys
  • Cox & Kings Ltd.
  • Indigenous Tourism BC
  • Odyssey World
  • Responsible Travel
  • Scott Dunn
  • Travelopia

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Adventure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Personalized - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cruising and yachting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Culinary - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Consumer

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Consumer
  • Domestic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • International - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Consumer

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC
  • Absolute Travel Inc.
  • Butterfield & Robinson Inc.
  • Classic Journeys
  • Cox & Kings Ltd.
  • Indigenous Tourism BC
  • Odyssey World
  • Responsible Travel
  • Scott Dunn
  • Travelopia

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
