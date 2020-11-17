Global MOCVD Market Report, History and Forecast 2020-2024, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, and End-Users | Technavio

The MOCVD market is expected to grow by USD 84.93 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The increasing focus on renewable energy is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as trend of leasing MOCVD equipment will hamper the market growth.
MOCVD Market: End-user Landscape
The optoelectronics segment includes devices such as LEDs, organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), laser diodes, and solar cells. MOCVD equipment is used during the production of optoelectronic devices. LED lighting applications have become the global standard in the private and public lighting markets owing to their energy efficiency. The growing investment in LED production plants will increase the orders of MOCVD equipment by LED manufacturers. The MOCVD market share growth by the optoelectronics will be significant during the forecast period.
MOCVD Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 77% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and Taiwan are the key markets for MOCVD in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc.
Agnitron Technology Inc.
AIXTRON AG
Alliance MOCVD LLC
CVD Equipment Corp.
JUSUNG ENGINEERING Co. Ltd.
NuFlare Technology Inc.
Samco Inc.
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.
Veeco Instruments Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Vendor Analysis
Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc.
Agnitron Technology Inc.
AIXTRON AG
Alliance MOCVD LLC
CVD Equipment Corp.
JUSUNG ENGINEERING Co. Ltd.
NuFlare Technology Inc.
Samco Inc.
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.
Veeco Instruments Inc.
