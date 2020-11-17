Log in
Global MOCVD Market Report, History and Forecast 2020-2024, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, and End-Users | Technavio

11/17/2020 | 11:31pm EST

The MOCVD market is expected to grow by USD 84.93 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006352/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MOCVD Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MOCVD Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing focus on renewable energy is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as trend of leasing MOCVD equipment will hamper the market growth.

MOCVD Market: End-user Landscape

The optoelectronics segment includes devices such as LEDs, organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), laser diodes, and solar cells. MOCVD equipment is used during the production of optoelectronic devices. LED lighting applications have become the global standard in the private and public lighting markets owing to their energy efficiency. The growing investment in LED production plants will increase the orders of MOCVD equipment by LED manufacturers. The MOCVD market share growth by the optoelectronics will be significant during the forecast period.

MOCVD Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 77% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and Taiwan are the key markets for MOCVD in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global PLM Software Market in the Automotive Sector: The PLM software market size in the automotive sector has the potential to grow by USD 937.74 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Automotive Software Market: The automotive software market size has the potential to grow by USD 10.70 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

  • Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc.
  • Agnitron Technology Inc.
  • AIXTRON AG
  • Alliance MOCVD LLC
  • CVD Equipment Corp.
  • JUSUNG ENGINEERING Co. Ltd.
  • NuFlare Technology Inc.
  • Samco Inc.
  • Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.
  • Veeco Instruments Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Optoelectronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Power electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc.
  • Agnitron Technology Inc.
  • AIXTRON AG
  • Alliance MOCVD LLC
  • CVD Equipment Corp.
  • JUSUNG ENGINEERING Co. Ltd.
  • NuFlare Technology Inc.
  • Samco Inc.
  • Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.
  • Veeco Instruments Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
