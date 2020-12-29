Log in
Global MRI Systems Market Research 2021-2025|Post Pandemic Market Impact Analysis|Technavio

12/29/2020
The MRI systems market is poised to grow by USD 1.91 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005404/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MRI Systems Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MRI Systems Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, The impact of lockdown, and Customer behavior.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the MRI systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population.

The MRI systems market analysis includes the product, geography, and key vendors. This study identifies the software advances in MRI technology as one of the prime reasons driving the MRI systems market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The MRI systems market covers the following areas:

MRI Systems Market Sizing

MRI Systems Market Forecast

MRI Systems Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Aspect Imaging Ltd.
  • Bruker Corp.
  • Canon Inc.
  • FONAR Corp.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • MR Solutions Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Siemens Healthineers AG

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market- The orthopedic medical imaging market is segmented by product (X-ray systems, CT scanners, MRI scanners, ultrasound systems, and nuclear imaging systems) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Radiology Information Systems Market- The radiology information systems (RIS) market is segmented by product (integrated RIS and standalone RIS) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Closed MRI systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Open MRI systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aspect Imaging Ltd.
  • Bruker Corp.
  • Canon Inc.
  • FONAR Corp.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • MR Solutions Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Siemens Healthineers AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
