Global MRI Systems Market Research 2021-2025|Post Pandemic Market Impact Analysis|Technavio

The MRI systems market is poised to grow by USD 1.91 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MRI Systems Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the MRI systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population.
The MRI systems market analysis includes the product, geography, and key vendors. This study identifies the software advances in MRI technology as one of the prime reasons driving the MRI systems market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The MRI systems market covers the following areas:
MRI Systems Market Sizing
MRI Systems Market Forecast
MRI Systems Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Aspect Imaging Ltd.
Bruker Corp.
Canon Inc.
FONAR Corp.
General Electric Co.
Hitachi Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips NV
MR Solutions Ltd.
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
Siemens Healthineers AG
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market- The orthopedic medical imaging market is segmented by product (X-ray systems, CT scanners, MRI scanners, ultrasound systems, and nuclear imaging systems) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Radiology Information Systems Market- The radiology information systems (RIS) market is segmented by product (integrated RIS and standalone RIS) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Closed MRI systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Open MRI systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
