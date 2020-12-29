Global MRI Systems Market Research 2021-2025|Post Pandemic Market Impact Analysis|Technavio

The MRI systems market is poised to grow by USD 1.91 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The report on the MRI systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population.

The MRI systems market analysis includes the product, geography, and key vendors. This study identifies the software advances in MRI technology as one of the prime reasons driving the MRI systems market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The MRI systems market covers the following areas:

MRI Systems Market Sizing

MRI Systems Market Forecast

MRI Systems Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aspect Imaging Ltd.

Bruker Corp.

Canon Inc.

FONAR Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

MR Solutions Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

