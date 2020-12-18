Global Marine Biotechnology Market- Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, and Dickinson Co. Among Others | Technavio

The marine biotechnology market is expected to grow by USD 2.5 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
The increase in demand for biofuel is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as legal and ethical issues associated with marine biotechnology will hamper the market growth.
Marine Biotechnology Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC had the largest market share in the marine biotechnology market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing application of seaweeds will significantly influence marine biotechnology market growth in this region. 31% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
-
Aker BioMarine AS
-
BASF SE
-
CP Kelco
-
Cyanotech Corp.
-
KD Pharma Group
-
L'Air Liquide SA
-
Lonza Group Ltd.
-
Marinomed Biotech AG
-
PharmaMar SA
-
Sea Run Holdings Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
