Global Market Study on Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals: Demand for Fresh Water due to Rise in Population will Propel the Market Growth over the Forecast Period 2020 - 2024 | Technavio

11/23/2020 | 04:16pm EST
The water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is expected to grow by USD 16.74 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005836/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The demand for fresh water due to rise in population is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as availability of skilled workforce in treatment plants will hamper the market growth.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The scarcity of water leading to the increasing use of WWTCS will significantly influence the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market's growth in this region. 46% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in APAC.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: The industrial wastewater treatment equipment market size has the potential to grow by $ 4662.10 mn during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

  • Accepta Ltd.
  • Akzo Nobel NV
  • Arkema SA
  • Chembond Chemicals Ltd.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Ecolab Inc.
  • Kemira Oyj
  • Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
  • SUEZ SA
  • Thermax Ltd.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Municipality - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Power generation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Metal and mining - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Coagulants and flocculants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Corrosion and scale inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Biocides and disinfectants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • pH adjusters and softeners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accepta Ltd.
  • Akzo Nobel NV
  • Arkema SA
  • Chembond Chemicals Ltd.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Ecolab Inc.
  • Kemira Oyj
  • Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
  • SUEZ SA
  • Thermax Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
