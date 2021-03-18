Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global Market: U.S. yields scale new heights, tech drop pressures Wall St

03/18/2021 | 11:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Dividers are seen inside a trading post on the trading floor at the NYSE

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit 14-month peaks on Thursday, putting fresh pressure on technology stocks, as markets reversed some moves from their initial reactions to the Federal Reserve's policy statement a day earlier.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell over 1% in morning trading, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.01%, supported by European shares as the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.45%.

The dollar rallied, pressuring oil prices and reversing an initial fall following the U.S. central bank's meeting on Wednesday, when the Fed said the U.S. economy is heading for its strongest growth in nearly 40 years as it recovers from the COVID-19 crisis.

Investors said markets were continuing to react to the Fed's meeting and Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference, as the central bank pledged to keep its foot on the gas despite an expected surge of inflation.

"It's all about the Federal Reserve meeting driving the markets today," said Brad Peterson, regional portfolio adviser at Northern Trust Wealth Management.

"While they reassured people that they aren't going to be in any hurry to raise short rates, their comfort with the back-up in rates at the long end of the curve is a bit surprising to people."

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171.76 points, or 0.52%, to 33,187.13, the S&P 500 lost 13.8 points, or 0.35%, to 3,960.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 181.76 points, or 1.34%, to 13,343.44.

The S&P 500 tech sector slumped more than 1% while financials, which are sensitive to bond yields, were the best-performing group.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose as high as 1.754%, its highest level since January 2020, leading a worldwide move higher in bond yields.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 25/32 in price to yield 1.7277%, from 1.641% late on Wednesday.

"I don't know what the Fed can do to stop a rise in yields that is based on stronger fundamentals," said BCA chief global fixed income strategist Rob Robis, pointing to the $1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief package that will drive growth.

"The path of least resistance is still toward higher yields," he said. "The U.S. Treasury market leads the world and every bond market responds."

Rising U.S. Treasury yields

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the labor market is regaining its footing as an acceleration in the pace of vaccinations leads to more businesses reopening.

The U.S. dollar rallied across the board, as higher Treasury yields helped it recoup losses from the previous session.

The dollar index rose 0.474%, with the euro down 0.53% to $1.1914.

Oil prices fell for a fifth day on a stronger dollar, a further increase in U.S. crude and fuel inventories and the weight of the ever-present COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. crude recently fell 4.02% to $62.00 per barrel and Brent was at $65.44, down 3.76% on the day.

(Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London; editing by Larry King, Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)

By Lewis Krauskopf and Marc Jones


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.57% 33201 Delayed Quote.7.25%
NASDAQ 100 -1.77% 12962.698093 Delayed Quote.2.05%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.40% 13329.661521 Delayed Quote.4.94%
S&P 500 -0.32% 3960.53 Delayed Quote.5.50%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.54% 427.25 Delayed Quote.6.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05pASTRAZENECA  : Oil falls 4% as dollar rises and vaccine rollout stalls
RE
11:58aHOULIHAN LOKEY  : Cybersecurity Quarterly Update—Q4 2020
PU
11:55aBank of England welcomes signs of recovery, but is split over outlook
RE
11:54aGLOBAL MARKET : U.S. yields scale new heights, tech drop pressures Wall St
RE
11:52aU.s. plans are still being finalized, likely to be announced in next few days - official
RE
11:52aThe vaccine doses will be delivered 'in short order' once deal is finalized - administration officials
RE
11:52aU.s. has no plans to share vaccine with additional countries at this time - official
RE
11:52aThe u.s. plans to send 1.5 million releasable doses of astrazeneca covid-19 vaccines to canada under loan deal - official
RE
11:52aThe u.s. plans to send 2.5 million releasable doses of astrazeneca covid-19 vaccine to mexico under a loan deal - biden administration official
RE
11:48aDollar General warns of dropping sales, uncertain of stimulus impact
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: U.S. bond market feels like 'coiled spring' after Fed meeting
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : EV frenzy over Volkswagen shares draws regulator's attention
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Nasdaq slumps as surge in bond yields pressures tech stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ