Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Marketing Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2019-2024 | SpendEdge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 10:02am EDT

The Global Marketing Services market will register an incremental spend of about $200 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.00% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Global Marketing Services sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005366/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Marketing Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Marketing Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Key benefits to buy this report:

  • What are the market dynamics?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What are the category growth drivers?
  • What are the constraints on category growth?
  • Who are the suppliers in this market?
  • What are the demand-supply shifts?
  • What are the major category requirements?
  • What are the procurement best practices in this market?

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge centre on COVID-19 impact assessment

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Global Marketing Services market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for Global Marketing Services market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Global Marketing Services pricing levels, pros and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers Click Here

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Global Marketing Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Global Marketing Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Some of the top Global Marketing Services suppliers listed in this report:

This Global Marketing Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Harte Hanks Inc.
  • Dentsu Group Inc.
  • Publicis Groupe SA
  • The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
  • MacAndrews & Forbes Inc.
  • Omnicom Group Inc.

This procurement report helps buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Global Marketing Services requirements by answering the following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the Global Marketing Services category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:10aBB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 09/30/2020 Information to the Market – Attendance in an online event - "Live"
PU
10:10aFIRST SENSOR AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:10aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. :
EQ
10:10aLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:08aAn Industrial Packaging Market Client Realizes Substantial Savings on Operational Cost with Market Intelligence Solutions | Infiniti's Recent Successful Client Engagement
BU
10:08aMARCUS : Hotels & Resorts Announces the Appointment of Andrew Flack as Chief Commercial Officer
BU
10:08aFLDM CLASS ACTION DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in a Securities Fraud Class Action Against Fluidigm Corporation
GL
10:07aAEP Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against American Electric Power Company, Inc.
GL
10:06aGlobal Antifungal Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 13,132.8 Mn by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)
BU
10:05aNEOENERGIA S A : Up to 2022, Neoenergia's generation installed capacity, with the start-up of new wind farms wi...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
5LONZA GROUP AG : Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group