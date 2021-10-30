|
Global Markets Advisory Committee
Federal Register / Vol. 86, No. 183 / Friday, September 24, 2021 / Notices
53037
extended for no more than five interim periods of up to one year each, if the approval phase of the regulatory review period is reasonably expected to extend beyond the expiration date of the patent.
On July 14, 2020, Correvio International Sa`rl, the owner of record of the '053 patent, timely filed an application under 35 U.S.C. 156(d)(5) for an interim extension of the term of the '053 patent. The '053 patent claims the product vernakalant hydrochloride. The application for interim patent term extension indicates that New Drug Application No. 22-034 for vernakalant hydrochloride was submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 19, 2006, and that the FDA's review thereof is ongoing.
Review of the interim patent term extension application indicates that, except for permission to market or use the product commercially, the '053 patent would be eligible for an extension of the patent term under 35 U.S.C. 156. Because it appears the approval phase of the regulatory review period will continue beyond the extended expiration date of the patent, i.e., October 16, 2021, interim extension of the '053 patent's term under 35 U.S.C. 156(d)(5) is appropriate.
An interim extension under 35 U.S.C. 156(d)(5) of the term of U.S. Patent No. 7,057,053 is granted for a period of one year from the extended expiration date of the '053 patent.
Robert Bahr,
Deputy Commissioner for Patents, United States Patent and Trademark Office.
[FR Doc. 2021-20761 Filed 9-23-21; 8:45 am]
BILLING CODE 3510-16-P
COMMITTEE FOR PURCHASE FROM PEOPLE WHO ARE BLIND OR SEVERELY DISABLED
Procurement List; Proposed Deletions
AGENCY: Committee for Purchase From People Who Are Blind or Severely Disabled.
ACTION: Proposed deletions from the procurement list.
SUMMARY: The Committee is proposing to delete product(s) and service(s) from the Procurement List that were furnished by nonprofit agencies employing persons who are blind or have other severe disabilities.
DATES: Comments must be received on
or before: October 24, 2021.
ADDRESSES: Committee for Purchase From People Who Are Blind or Severely Disabled, 1401 S. Clark Street, Suite 715, Arlington, Virginia 22202-4149.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: For further information or to submit comments contact: Michael R. Jurkowski, Telephone: (703) 785-6404,or email CMTEFedReg@AbilityOne.gov.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: This notice is published pursuant to 41 U.S.C. 8503 (a)(2) and 41 CFR 51-2.3.Its purpose is to provide interested persons an opportunity to submit comments on the proposed actions.
Deletions
The following product(s) and service(s) are proposed for deletion from the Procurement List:
Product(s)
NSN(s)-Product Name(s): 6520-00-086-
6554-Dental Kit, Child
Designated Source of Supply: North Jersey
Friendship House, Inc., Hackensack, NJ
Contracting Activity: DLA TROOP SUPPORT,
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NSN(s)-Product Name(s): 6545-01-539-
2734-Pouch, First Aid Kit, USMC
Designated Source of Supply: Chautauqua
County Chapter, NYSARC, Jamestown,
NY
Contracting Activity: COMMANDER,
QUANTICO, VA
NSN(s)-Product Name(s): 6545-01-539-
2734-Pouch, First Aid Kit, USMC
6545-01-530-9451-Individual First
Aid Kit (IFAK), AFSOC, USAF
Designated Source of Supply: Chautauqua
County Chapter, NYSARC, Jamestown,
NY
Contracting Activity: DLA TROOP SUPPORT,
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NSN(s)-Product Name(s): 6545-01-530-
9451-Individual First Aid Kit (IFAK),
AFSOC, USAF
Designated Source of Supply: Chautauqua
County Chapter, NYSARC, Jamestown,
NY
Contracting Activity: FA7014 AFDW PK,
ANDREWS AFB, MD
Service(s)
Service Type: Janitorial/Custodial
Mandatory for: Air Traffic Control Tower: 6100 E.M. Dirksen Street, NULL, Peoria,
IL
Designated Source of Supply: Community Workshop and Training Center, Inc., Peoria, IL
Contracting Activity: TRANSPORTATION, DEPARTMENT OF, DEPT OF TRANS
Michael R. Jurkowski,
Acting Director, Business Operations.
[FR Doc. 2021-20758 Filed 9-23-21; 8:45 am]
BILLING CODE 6353-01-P
COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION
Global Markets Advisory Committee
AGENCY: Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
ACTION: Notice of meeting.
SUMMARY: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announces that on October 25, 2021, from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time), the Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) will hold a public meeting via teleconference. At this meeting, the GMAC will discuss various issues related to the U.S. Treasury market which, given market interconnections, is vitally important to the proper functioning of the derivatives markets overseen by the CFTC. In that regard, the GMAC will hear presentations regarding the recent stresses in the U.S. Treasury market and proposals for Treasury market reforms to mitigate against future stresses. The GMAC will also hear presentations related to the implementation of recent Dodd-Frank Act reforms, including issues related to
swap data reporting; (2) uncleared margin; and (3) swap dealer capital substituted compliance.
DATES: The meeting will be held on October 25, 2021, from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). Members of the public who wish to submit written statements in connection with the meeting should submit them by November 1, 2021.
ADDRESSES: The meeting will take place via teleconference. You may submit public comments, identified by ''Global Markets Advisory Committee,'' via the CFTC's website, http:// comments.cftc.gov. If you are unable to submit comments via the CFTC's website, contact Andre´e Goldsmith, Designated Federal Officer, via the contact information listed below to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments. Any statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on the CFTC's website, http://www.cftc.gov.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Andre´e Goldsmith, GMAC Designated Federal Officer, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581; (202) 418-6624;agoldsmith@cftc.gov.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: Members of the public may listen to the meeting by telephone by calling a domestic toll- free telephone or international toll or toll-freenumber to connect to a live, listen-onlyaudio feed. Call-inparticipants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation.
Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-951-7311.
53038
Federal Register / Vol. 86, No. 183 / Friday, September 24, 2021 / Notices
International Toll and Toll Free: Will be posted on the CFTC's website, http:// www.cftc.gov, on the page for the meeting, under Related Links.
Pass Code/Pin Code: 2278107. The meeting time and agenda may
change to accommodate other GMAC priorities. For time and agenda updates, please visit the GMAC committee's website at: https://www.cftc.gov/About/ CFTCCommittees/GlobalMarkets Advisory/gmac_meetings.html.
After the meeting, a transcript of the meeting will be published through a link on the CFTC's website at: http:// www.cftc.gov. All written submissions provided to the CFTC in any form will also be published on the CFTC's website. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify the contact person above.
(Authority: 5 U.S.C. app. 2.) Dated: September 21, 2021.
Robert Sidman,
Deputy Secretary of the Commission.
[FR Doc. 2021-20790 Filed 9-23-21; 8:45 am]
BILLING CODE 6351-01-P
DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
Department of the Army
Legislative Environmental Impact
Statement Addressing Land
Withdrawal Extension at Fort
Wainwright, Alaska
AGENCY: Department of the Army, DOD.
ACTION: Notice of intent.
SUMMARY: The Department of the Army (Army) announces its intent to conduct public scoping under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and solicit public comments to gather information to prepare a Legislative Environmental Impact Statement (LEIS) to address continued military use of the Yukon Training Area, near Fort Wainwright, and Donnelly Training Area East and Donnelly Training Area West, near Delta Junction, Alaska. The scoping process will help identify reasonable alternatives, potential environmental impacts, and key issues of concern to be evaluated in the LEIS. Information presented in the LEIS will inform proposed legislation presented to Congress and ultimately Congress's decision regarding the proposed action. The current land withdrawal will expire on November 6, 2026, unless Congress enacts legislation to extend it. The Army is requesting identification of potential alternatives, information sources, and analysis relevant to the proposed action.
The scoping period will last 30 days and will include a virtual public meeting. DATES: Comments must be received by October 25, 2021.
ADDRESSES: Please send written comments to Laura Sample, NEPA Program Manager at: Directorate of Public Works, ATTN: AMIM-AKP-E (L. Sample), 1046 Marks Road #4500, Fort Wainwright, AK 99703-4500, email: usarmy.wainwright.id-pacific.mbx.lwe-leis@mail.mil.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Please contact Grant Sattler, Public Affairs Office, AMIM-AKG-PA(Sattler), 1060 Gaffney Road #5900, Fort Wainwright, AK 99703-5900;telephone
353-6701;email: alan.g.sattler.civ@mail.mil
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: In October 1999 Congress, through the Military Lands Withdrawal Act (Pub. L. [Pub. L.] 106-65),withdrew 869,862 acres of public land comprising Yukon Training Area, Donnelly Training Area East, and Donnelly Training Area West from all forms of appropriation under public land laws and reserved them for use by the Army. The withdrawal extended to November 6, 2026. The Army has determined there is a continuing military need for this land and is requesting to extend its use of the three training areas, which remain officially under the management of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
The Engle Act (Pub. L. 85-337, 43 United States Code § 155ff) requires land withdrawals in excess of 5,000 acres be authorized by Congress through legislation. The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) has authority to process federal land withdrawal applications
(43 Code of Federal Regulations [CFR] Part 2300). The Military Lands Withdrawal Act requires the Army to notify the Secretary of the Interior and Congress whether there is a continuing military need of the withdrawn land. Subsequently, the Army and DOI shall submit a legislative proposal for the proposed action to Congress not later than May 1, 2025. The BLM, a subordinate agency within the DOI, has agreed to participate as a cooperating agency in the preparation of the LEIS as part of the legislative proposal.
Fort Wainwright, Alaska is in the interior of Alaska in the Fairbanks North Star Borough and is home to the U.S. Army Garrison Alaska and units of U.S. Army Alaska. The Yukon Training Area covers approximately 246,277 acres and is located approximately 16 miles east- southeast of Fairbanks and immediately east of Eielson Air Force Base. Donnelly Training Areas East and West are located near Fort Greely in the Tanana
River valley in central Alaska approximately 80 miles southeast from Fort Wainwright, near the city of Delta Junction in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area. Donnelly Training Area East is approximately 51,590 acres and Donnelly Training Area West is approximately 571,995 acres.
The purpose of the proposed action is to obtain an extension of the land withdrawal of the three training areas for 25 years or more, or have the land assigned to the control of the Secretary of the Army until such time as the Army determines it no longer needs the land for military purposes. The Army requires the continued use of the training areas on withdrawn land to execute and fulfill its mission in Alaska. Access to the withdrawn land enables the Army to produce a force trained to mobilize, deploy, fight, and win anywhere in the world. Army training conditions must match or closely resemble all possible environments throughout the world, including arctic and subarctic conditions. In addition to Army training needs, the U.S. Air Force plans, conducts, and coordinates air operations in the restricted airspace over the withdrawn land.
To understand the environmental consequences of the decision to be made, the LEIS will evaluate the reasonably foreseeable effects resulting from the project alternatives. Alternatives to be considered include
extending the land withdrawal for 25 years or more, or assigning control of the land to the Secretary of the Army until such time as the Army determines it no longer needs the land for military purposes, and (2) a No Action alternative, under which the withdrawal would not be extended and uncontaminated portions of the withdrawn land would be returned to the management of the DOI. Other reasonable alternatives raised during the scoping process and capable of meeting the project's purpose and need may be considered for evaluation in the LEIS.
The Army will analyze potential impacts for the following resource areas: Recreational uses of the withdrawn land; subsistence uses according to the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act Section 810; air quality; noise; soil; water quality; wildlife; timber management; archaeological sites and districts; traffic and transportation; and hazardous materials. The LEIS will also identify mitigation measures that would reduce or eliminate adverse impacts. The environmental analysis will include consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Alaska State Historic Preservation Office and other

