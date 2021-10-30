Global Markets Advisory Committee

extended for no more than five interim periods of up to one year each, if the approval phase of the regulatory review period is reasonably expected to extend beyond the expiration date of the patent.

On July 14, 2020, Correvio International Sa`rl, the owner of record of the '053 patent, timely filed an application under 35 U.S.C. 156(d)(5) for an interim extension of the term of the '053 patent. The '053 patent claims the product vernakalant hydrochloride. The application for interim patent term extension indicates that New Drug Application No. 22-034 for vernakalant hydrochloride was submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 19, 2006, and that the FDA's review thereof is ongoing.

Review of the interim patent term extension application indicates that, except for permission to market or use the product commercially, the '053 patent would be eligible for an extension of the patent term under 35 U.S.C. 156. Because it appears the approval phase of the regulatory review period will continue beyond the extended expiration date of the patent, i.e., October 16, 2021, interim extension of the '053 patent's term under 35 U.S.C. 156(d)(5) is appropriate.

An interim extension under 35 U.S.C. 156(d)(5) of the term of U.S. Patent No. 7,057,053 is granted for a period of one year from the extended expiration date of the '053 patent.

Robert Bahr,

Deputy Commissioner for Patents, United States Patent and Trademark Office.

COMMITTEE FOR PURCHASE FROM PEOPLE WHO ARE BLIND OR SEVERELY DISABLED

Procurement List; Proposed Deletions

AGENCY: Committee for Purchase From People Who Are Blind or Severely Disabled.

ACTION: Proposed deletions from the procurement list.

SUMMARY: The Committee is proposing to delete product(s) and service(s) from the Procurement List that were furnished by nonprofit agencies employing persons who are blind or have other severe disabilities.

DATES: Comments must be received on

or before: October 24, 2021.

ADDRESSES: Committee for Purchase From People Who Are Blind or Severely Disabled, 1401 S. Clark Street, Suite 715, Arlington, Virginia 22202-4149.