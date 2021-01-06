Global Markets Rise Despite Turmoil in U.S. Capitol

By Xie Yu

International stock markets mostly rose, as investors anticipated higher government spending under a Democratic-controlled Senate and largely looked past the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump, which for hours had disrupted the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win.

By late morning in Hong Kong on Thursday, key benchmarks in Australia, Japan and South Korea had all risen, gaining between 1.8% and 2.3%. Indexes in Hong Kong and Shanghai retreated modestly, declining less than 0.5%.

Futures suggested that U.S. stocks could advance on Thursday, with futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 rising between 0.4% and 0.8%. Most major U.S. indexes, except the Nasdaq, had gained Wednesday, despite the Capitol unrest.

"Overall, the markets are looking at the positives," said Ken Wong, a portfolio manager at Eastspring Investments. He said investors were looking beyond the unrest in Washington, D.C., as well as other issues such as the potential tax implications of Democratic control of Congress as well as the presidency. Instead, Mr. Wong said investors were focusing on the prospects for a faster rollout of coronavirus vaccines, a more rapid recovery in the economy, and increased outlays on economic-relief measures such as stimulus checks and infrastructure spending.

A selloff in U.S. Treasurys moderated, with the yield on the 10-year note rising slightly to 1.047% after surging in the previous session. Bond yields rise as prices fall. The 10-year yield climbed past 1% for the first time since March on Wednesday, on bets for increased U.S. stimulus.

In Hong Kong, shares in China's big three telecommunications operators tumbled after the New York Stock Exchange reversed course for the second time in days over a planned delisting. China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom crashed more than 6%.

The Big Board said it would now stick with its original plan to delist the companies' American depositary receipts, to comply with a ban on American investment in businesses the U.S. government says aid China's military and security services.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s Hong Kong-listed shares fell by more than 5% and those of Tencent Holdings Ltd. lost more than 3%, after The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. officials are considering expanding the prohibition to include the two technology giants.

The dollar stabilized, holding close to lows last reached in 2018. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, stood little changed at 84.54. Bitcoin jumped 3.2% to $36,978, taking the cryptocurrency's gains in the first few days of this year to nearly 27%.

