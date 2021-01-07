Global Markets Rise Despite Turmoil in U.S. Capitol -- Update

By Xie Yu

International stock markets mostly rose, as investors anticipated higher government spending under a Democratic-controlled Senate and largely looked past political violence in Washington, D.C.

Indexes in Japan and Australia both gained 1.6% Thursday, while South Korea's Kospi Composite rose 2.1% to a fresh record high. In China, the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.7% to close at 3576.2, its highest in more than five years.

Futures suggested that U.S. stocks could advance on Thursday, with futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 rising between 0.4% and 0.8%.

Most major U.S. indexes, except the Nasdaq, had gained Wednesday, despite the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump, which ultimately led to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win being disrupted for several hours.

Shortly after U.S. markets closed, the second of the two runoff elections in Georgia was called in the Democrats' favor, handing Mr. Biden's party narrow, and unexpected, control of the Senate.

"Overall, the markets are looking at the positives," said Ken Wong, a portfolio manager at Eastspring Investments. He said investors were looking beyond the unrest in Washington, D.C., as well as other issues such as the potential tax implications of Democratic control of Congress as well as the presidency.

Instead, Mr. Wong said investors were focusing on the prospects for a faster rollout of coronavirus vaccines, a more rapid recovery in the economy and increased outlays on economic-relief measures such as stimulus checks and infrastructure spending.

Likewise, Christopher Smart, chief global strategist at Barings, said: "The expectation is now we've avoided a gridlock, and more fiscal support will be available to the economy through this coming year, rather than less."

However, Mr. Smart cautioned some possible Democratic policies could be negative for parts of the market, such as greater regulation of technology giants, pharmaceutical price controls and tax increases.

A selloff in U.S. Treasurys extended, with the yield on the 10-year note rising to 1.054% after surging in the previous session. Bond yields rise as prices fall. The 10-year yield climbed past 1% for the first time since March on Wednesday, on bets for increased U.S. stimulus.

In Hong Kong, shares in China's big three telecommunications operators tumbled after the New York Stock Exchange reversed course for the second time in days over a planned delisting. China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom crashed between 6% and 11%.

The Big Board said it would now stick with its original plan to delist the companies' American depositary receipts, to comply with a ban on American investment in businesses the U.S. government says aid China's military and security services.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s Hong Kong-listed shares fell by more than 4% and those of Tencent Holdings Ltd. lost more than 3%, by midafternoon in Hong Kong, after The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. officials are considering expanding the prohibition to include the two technology giants. The declines in the two heavyweights weighed on the city's Hang Seng Index, which stood 0.3% lower by midafternoon.

The dollar stabilized, holding close to lows last reached in 2018. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, stood little changed at 84.64. Bitcoin jumped 3.4% to $37,075, taking the cryptocurrency's gains in the first few days of this year to roughly 28%.

Write to Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-21 0258ET