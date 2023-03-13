Corporate results
Saudi Aramco: 2022 net profit reaches an unimaginable $161.1bn.
In other news:
US regulators close SVB Financial. Several institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley or PNC Financial are said to be in the running to take over part of the activities. HSBC announces the acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank's UK subsidiary. Signature Bank 's regulator closes the institution, whose depositors will be compensated. Silver Lake and CPPIB put $12.5 billion on the table to buy Qualtrics. First Republic Bank fell 56.6% in pre-market as concerns persist about the risk to regional banks following the risk to regional banks..SAP 's stake valued at $7.7 billion. Meta Platforms is reportedly planning further job cuts, according to the Wall Street Journal. Holcim completes acquisition of INDAR in Mexico. Finma no longer investigating Credit Suisse chairman's comments. Moderna plans to hire 2,000 new employees worldwide in 2023 and expand its U.S. presence. Deutsche Post agrees to wage increases to avoid strikes. The Federal Aviation Administration allows Boeing to restart 787 deliveries. Illumina - Activist investor Carl Icahn is preparing a proxy fight at Illumina, arguing that the acquisition of cancer test maker Grail Inc by the biotech company in 2021 cost about $50 billion to its shareholders, the Wall Street Journal reported. Roku said Friday that it had about $487 million, or 26 percent of its cash and cash equivalents, in the form of cash equivalents, in deposits with SVB. Pfizer announced on Monday that it had acquired the company Seagen for approximately $43 billion to strengthen its cancer treatment portfolio. Caterpillar - The United Auto Workers announced that members of four locals have voted in favor of a new six-year contract with the company, preventing the company, preventing a strike at the world's largest manufacturer of largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment. Ford said Friday that it was on track to resume production Monday of its electric truck F-150 Lightning, for which it had recalled 18 vehicles due to a manufacturing due to a manufacturing defect in the battery's cells. Today's top earnings reports: Porsche AG, KE Holdings, Gitlab, De'Longhi, Basic-Fit, Schweiter, Tod's... The whole agenda is here.