Global Medicated Confectionery Market Will Grow by Over $1 Billion During 2020-2024 | Technavio

The medicated confectionery market is poised to grow by USD 1.02 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medicated Confectionery Market 2020-2024
The report on the medicated confectionery market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a smoking ban in public places.
The medicated confectionery market analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing cases of hay fever and allergy as one of the prime reasons driving the medicated confectionery market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The medicated confectionery market covers the following areas:
Medicated Confectionery Market Sizing
Medicated Confectionery Market Forecast
Medicated Confectionery Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
-
Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd
-
Herbion USA Inc.
-
Mars Inc.
-
Mondelez International Inc.
-
Nestle SA
-
Perfetti Van Melle Group BV
-
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
-
Ricola Ltd.
-
The Hershey Co.
-
The Procter & Gamble Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product
-
Hard-boiled candies/lozenges - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Gums and chewing gums - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
-
Market segments
-
Offline stores
-
Online stores
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd
-
Herbion USA Inc.
-
Mars Inc.
-
Mondelez International Inc.
-
Nestle SA
-
Perfetti Van Melle Group BV
-
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
-
Ricola Ltd.
-
The Hershey Co.
-
The Procter & Gamble Co.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
