Global Medicated Confectionery Market Will Grow by Over $1 Billion During 2020-2024 | Technavio

12/18/2020 | 03:01am EST
The medicated confectionery market is poised to grow by USD 1.02 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005075/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medicated Confectionery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The report on the medicated confectionery market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a smoking ban in public places.

The medicated confectionery market analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing cases of hay fever and allergy as one of the prime reasons driving the medicated confectionery market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The medicated confectionery market covers the following areas:

Medicated Confectionery Market Sizing

Medicated Confectionery Market Forecast

Medicated Confectionery Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd
  • Herbion USA Inc.
  • Mars Inc.
  • Mondelez International Inc.
  • Nestle SA
  • Perfetti Van Melle Group BV
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
  • Ricola Ltd.
  • The Hershey Co.
  • The Procter & Gamble Co. 

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Hard-boiled candies/lozenges - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Gums and chewing gums - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Offline stores
  • Online stores

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd
  • Herbion USA Inc.
  • Mars Inc.
  • Mondelez International Inc.
  • Nestle SA
  • Perfetti Van Melle Group BV
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
  • Ricola Ltd.
  • The Hershey Co.
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
