Global Menstrual Cups Market | Benefits of Menstrual Cups to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

10/13/2020

The global menstrual cups market size is poised to grow by USD 309.15 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013006057/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Menstrual Cups Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The growing awareness of the benefits of menstrual cups over substitute products such as sanitary pads and tampons are expected to drive the growth of the market. The reusable nature of menstrual cups has further made them a sustainable option for use during menstrual periods. Moreover, the popularity of menstrual cups is driven by advertisements posted by vendors on social networking sites. Additionally, many companies also sell wearable accessories, which are imprinted with slogans related to menstrual periods to reduce the social stigma associated with menstruation. These factors, coupled with the cost-effectiveness of menstrual cups, will significantly influence the growth of the global menstrual cups market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

  • The major menstrual cups market growth came from the retail segment. Consumers prefer retail stores as it allows them to see and assess the quality of products and get the required product information. These retail chains also operate on a large geographical scale, which increases the adoption of menstrual cups. Moreover, retail outlets often employ sales professionals who advise consumers regarding the advantages of menstrual cups over substitute products, which in turn, contributes to the growth of the menstrual cups market.
  • North America had the largest menstrual cups market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising awareness regarding menstrual hygiene, the strong presence of large players, new product launches, the increasing number of digital marketing strategies, and the rising healthcare expenditure will significantly influence menstrual cups market growth in this region.
  • The global menstrual cups market is fragmented. Anigan Inc., Diva International Inc, Earth Care Solutions, LOON LAB Inc., Lune Group Oy Ltd, Merula GmbH, Mooncup Ltd, Sckoon Inc, and The FLEX Company. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, these menstrual cups market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
  • As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the menstrual cups market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Integration of Smart Technologies into Menstrual Cups will be a Key Market Trend

The growing adoption of smartphones across the world has paved the way to several digital healthcare options which have led vendors in the market to provide app-based solutions to enhance the menstrual health of women. Menstrual cup manufacturers are introducing smart menstrual cups backed with Bluetooth technology, a sensor, battery, and an antenna that can be monitored through a smartphone app. Smart menstrual cups also indicate changes in the color of menstrual blood and any possible health risks associated with variations in menstrual fluid. The integration of smart technologies into menstrual cups is one of the vital menstrual cups market trends as smart menstrual cups are made of inert materials, which is safe to use.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Menstrual Cups Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist menstrual cups market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the menstrual cups market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the menstrual cups market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of menstrual cups market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Reusable menstrual cups - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Disposable menstrual cups - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Business strategies
  • Public- and private-sector initiatives in creating awareness regarding menstrual hygiene
  • Integration of smart technologies into menstrual cups

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Anigan Inc.
  • Diva International Inc.
  • Earth Care Solutions
  • LOON LAB Inc.
  • Lune Group Oy Ltd.
  • Me Luna GmbH
  • Merula GmbH
  • Mooncup Ltd.
  • Sckoon Inc.
  • The FLEX Company

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

