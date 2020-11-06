Global Mobile Device Management Market 2020-2024: Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The mobile device management market is expected to grow by USD 5.32 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005423/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Device Management Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The need to manage multiple capabilities through single platform is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/mobile-device-management-market-industry-analysis
Mobile Device Management Market: Deployment Landscape
Based on the deployment, on-premises deployment model is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.
Mobile Device Management Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 30% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China is the key market for Mobile Device Management in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered:
-
42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd.
-
Broadcom Inc.
-
Cisco Systems Inc.
-
Citrix Systems Inc.
-
International Business Machines Corp.
-
Ivanti Software Inc.
-
Matrix42 AG
-
Microsoft Corp.
-
MobileIron Inc.
-
VMware Inc.
What our reports offer:
-
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
-
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
-
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
-
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
-
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
-
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
-
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
-
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
-
Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2019
-
Market outlook
-
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
-
Market segmentation by deployment
-
Comparison by deployment
-
On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by deployment
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
-
Rising partnerships and acquisition among vendors
-
Integration of advanced technologies into MDM solutions
-
Increasing product launches
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd.
-
Broadcom Inc.
-
Cisco Systems, Inc.
-
Citrix Systems Inc.
-
International Business Machines Corp.
-
Ivanti Software Inc.
-
Matrix42 AG
-
Microsoft Corp.
-
MobileIron Inc.
-
VMware Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
-
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005423/en/