Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Mobile Device Management Market 2020-2024: Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 10:31pm EST

The mobile device management market is expected to grow by USD 5.32 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005423/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Device Management Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Device Management Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The need to manage multiple capabilities through single platform is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/mobile-device-management-market-industry-analysis

Mobile Device Management Market: Deployment Landscape

Based on the deployment, on-premises deployment model is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.

Mobile Device Management Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 30% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China is the key market for Mobile Device Management in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered:

  • 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd.
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Citrix Systems Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Ivanti Software Inc.
  • Matrix42 AG
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • MobileIron Inc.
  • VMware Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

  • Market segmentation by deployment
  • Comparison by deployment
  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising partnerships and acquisition among vendors
  • Integration of advanced technologies into MDM solutions
  • Increasing product launches

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd.
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Citrix Systems Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Ivanti Software Inc.
  • Matrix42 AG
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • MobileIron Inc.
  • VMware Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:41aChina's Oct soybean imports soar to 8.7 mln T on rising Brazilian, U.S. cargoes
RE
01:03aBEST AIR FRYER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2020) : Early Instant, Philips, Cuisinart & Ninja Oven Sales Monitored by Retail Egg
BU
01:00aKRAFTON, INC. : Announces Global Collaboration With Microsoft Azure
BU
12:58aCRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE : Announces preliminary first quarter fiscal 2021 results
PU
12:48aChina October exports surge, imports rise amid global recovery
RE
12:40aTATA MOTORS : launches the XM+ variant of the Altroz
PU
12:16aThe Battle to Keep America's Black Banks Alive -2-
DJ
12:16aThe Battle to Keep America's Black Banks Alive
DJ
11/06Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Zosano Pharma Corporation and Certain Officers - ZSAN
PR
11/06BEST BLACK FRIDAY MILWAUKEE DEALS (2020) : Early Packout, M18 Drill, Heated Jacket & Power Tools Savings Researched by Save Bubble
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : launches $250 tequila online, quickly 'out of stock'
2SPRING AIRLINES CO., LTD. : Airbus in tussle over jet deliveries to China - sources
3S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD: Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail them
4Airbus monthly jet deliveries surge in October to near-2019 level
5China October exports surge, imports rise amid global recovery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group