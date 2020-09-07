Log in
Global Motorcycle Exhaust System Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Demand for Better Sound, Appearance, And Performance to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

09/07/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

The global motorcycle exhaust system market size is expected to grow by 7.56 million units during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200907005064/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Exhaust System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Exhaust System Market 2020-2024

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic - Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The rising number of racing enthusiasts is creating a demand for components that increase the performance of on-road motorcycles. Hence, the demand for aftermarket exhaust systems is increasing. Aftermarket exhaust systems provide three advantages to riders over stock exhaust systems; these are aesthetic appeal, better sound, and performance enhancement. These advantages make aftermarket fitment an ideal choice for sports motorcycle owners. Moreover, the fitment of aftermarket exhaust increases the performance of motorcycles significantly, with about a 15% increase in horsepower. The system produces a sound that appeals to racing enthusiasts. In addition, the development of carbon fiber-based and titanium-based aftermarket full system exhaust gives an aesthetic appeal to motorcycles and reduces their weight. These factors are expected to drive the motorcycle exhaust system market growth.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44764

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of sports motorcycles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Motorcycle Exhaust System Market: Growing Adoption of Sports Motorcycles

The increase in the adoption of sport motorcycles across the world is a crucial driver for the growth of the motorcycle exhaust system market. The adoption of super sports motorcycles is increasing across the world owing to the growing awareness about their performance level, and rise in the number of racing enthusiasts. They are more powerful and efficient than traditional motorcycles. This segment is the major adopter of aftermarket exhaust systems as a replacement for stock exhaust systems. Moreover, the high cost of performance full exhaust systems, such as full titanium systems, has a minimum impact on this segment when compared to the other segments.

“Other factors such as the development of lightweight plug-and-play slip-on exhaust system, and the growing popularity of titanium-based exhaust system will have a significant impact on the growth of the motorcycle exhaust system market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Motorcycle Exhaust System Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the motorcycle exhaust system market by end-user (OEMs and Aftermarket) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the motorcycle exhaust system market share in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increased adoption of motorcycles and high initiatives to push the adoption of premium motorcycles.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
