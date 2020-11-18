Global Multimedia Projector Market Report 2019 - Industry Analysis Size Share Trends Segment and Forecasts to 2024 | Technavio

The multimedia projector market is expected to grow by USD 8.22 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
Product launches is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of multimedia projectors will hamper the market growth.
Multimedia Projector Market: Technology Landscape
The LCD technology segment is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to features such as sharper image and superior picture quality when compared with DLP projector technology. However, the multimedia projector market share growth by the DLP segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the other segments.
Multimedia Projector Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest multimedia projector market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of strong vendors, the growing demand for multimedia projectors in these countries, and the rising adoption of smart classrooms are some of the factors that will significantly drive multimedia projector market growth in this region over the forecast period. 48% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for multimedia projectors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
-
BenQ Corp.
-
Canon Inc.
-
Coretronic Corp.
-
Dell Technologies Inc.
-
Hitachi Ltd.
-
LG Electronics Inc.
-
Panasonic Corp.
-
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
-
Sharp Corp.
-
Sony Corp.
