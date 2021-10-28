Global Nephrology Solutions Brings Its Unique Care Delivery Platform to Both Michigan and Rhode Island

Partnerships expand Global Nephrology Solutions’ reach to 12 states

Global Nephrology Solutions (“GNS”), a leading physician-owned, technology-enabled kidney care platform, recently announced new partnerships with leading nephrology practices in two new states -- Lake Michigan Nephrology (“LMN”) and Nephrology Associates (“NA”) of Providence, R.I.

With these newly established partnerships, GNS brings its physician-led, value-based renal care platform to both Michigan and Rhode Island for the first time, further expanding its footprint to 12 states in the country and more than 400 providers.

Rajiv Poduval, M.D., FASN, founding CEO of GNS, said, “We are thrilled to expand the GNS platform to two new states through our partnerships with Lake Michigan Nephrology and Nephrology Associates. LMN and NA are joining our robust platform of nephrologists who share our vision to fundamentally transform the delivery of renal care services, while keeping physicians independent, relevant and at the center of care delivery.”

Lake Michigan Nephrology’s six providers have provided comprehensive and personalized care for patients with kidney disease and high blood pressure for more than 30 years. A leader in the southwestern region of the state, LMN offers comprehensive care for kidney disease at six locations, including an office, satellite clinics, dialysis units, and a hospital.

For more than 40 years, Nephrology Associates has combined state-of-the-art technology with personalized service to care for patients with renal disease and those who need chronic dialysis. With 13 locations throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts, Nephrology Associates’ 12 providers care for approximately 5,000 patients. NA also provides care at 13 hospitals around New England.

Both LMN and NA will benefit from GNS’s deep operational expertise and commitment to clinical autonomy to continue providing high-quality care and enhance the overall patient and provider experience. GNS is the nation’s leading physician-led nephrology platform that keeps nephrologists independent, relevant and at the center of care delivery. The company’s value-based care delivery platform is driven by proprietary, predictive data analytics and clinical workflows underpinned by one of the world’s largest clinical chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) data warehouses that enable nephrologists to deliver better patient outcomes and value-based care.

About Global Nephrology Solutions

GNS is one of the nation’s leading physician-led nephrology organizations, with more than 400 providers and 800 employees, supporting nephrologists who provide care across 12 states. The company remains committed to keeping nephrologists independent, relevant, and at the center of patient-care delivery. The GNS value-based care delivery platform is driven by proprietary, predictive data analytics and clinical workflows underpinned by one of the world’s largest clinical chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) data warehouses that enable nephrologists to deliver better patient outcomes and value-based care. For more information, visit the Global Nephrology Solutions website at www.globalnephrologysolutions.com.

About Lake Michigan Nephrology

Lake Michigan Nephrology (LMN) has been serving the Southwest Michigan community for more than 30 years with a dedicated focus on patients with kidney disease and high blood pressure. Recognizing that all patients deserve expert care close to home, LMN provides comprehensive yet personalized care for kidney disease. The LMN team consists of three physicians and three nurse-practitioners. For more information, visit the Lake Michigan Nephrology website at www.lakemichigannephrology.com.

About Nephrology Associates

Founded by Dr. Joseph Chazan, Nephrology Associates has provided high quality, personalized, compassionate care to patients with kidney disease and related disorders for over 40 years. Nephrology Associates is committed to combining state-of-the-art technology with personalized service to patients with renal disease and those who need chronic dialysis (hemodialysis and peritoneal). For more information, visit the Nephrology Associates website at www.nephrologyri.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005316/en/