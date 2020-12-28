Log in
Global Offshore Patrol Vessel Market 2020-2024: Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

12/28/2020 | 03:48am EST
The offshore patrol vessel market is expected to grow by USD 4.91 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005077/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Patrol Vessel Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Patrol Vessel Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing need to control drug trafficking is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of setting up a shipyard will hamper the market growth.

Offshore Patrol Vessel Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product landscape, the basic OPVs segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.

Offshore Patrol Vessel Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 42% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for Offshore Patrol Vessel in APAC.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Conveyor Systems Market in Europe by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The conveyor systems market size in Europe has the potential to grow by USD 450.85 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The online on-demand laundry service market size will record an incremental growth of USD 58.02 bn and a CAGR of 33% during 2020-2024.

Companies Covered:

  • Austal Ltd.
  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Damen Shipyards Group NV
  • Fincantieri Spa
  • Fr. Fassmer GmbH & Co. KG
  • Fr. Lürssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Naval Group SA
  • NAVANTIA SA
  • Saab AB

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Basic OPVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • High-end OPVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Austal Ltd.
  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Damen Shipyards Group NV
  • Fincantieri Spa
  • Fr. Fassmer GmbH & Co. KG
  • Fr. Lürssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Naval Group SA
  • NAVANTIA SA
  • Saab AB

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
