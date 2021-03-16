Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market to Surpass US$ 6,080.8 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights the global oligonucleotide synthesis market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,874.1 Million in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis:

Key trends in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market include product launches, expansion of manufacturing facilities by market players, and adoption of inorganic strategies such as partnerships and agreements by the market players.

Moreover, launches of new products such as oligo synthesizer by market players is expected to boost growth of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market during the forecast period. For instance, in December 2018, Biolytic Lab Performance Inc., launched its high throughput oligo synthesizer, the Dr. Oligo 192c.

Moreover, market players are focusing on expanding their manufacturing facilities, in order increase the production of oligonucleotides, which is also expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2016, Nitto Avecia Inc., a provider of nucleic acid manufacturing and development services, announced the expansion of company’s analytical development and oligonucleotide manufacturing capacities. Later in July 2017, the company announced the opening of a new oligonucleotide API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) manufacturing facility in Massachusetts, U.S.

Furthermore, increasing partnerships and collaborations by market players are also expected to boost growth of global oligonucleotide synthesis market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2017, CordenPharma International entered into a collaboration with GE Healthcare’s Dharmacon business for the development of an end-to-end solution for oligonucleotide-based drug discovery.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4257

Key Market Takeaways:

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period owing to increasing product launches by market players. For instance, in 2019, Twist Biosciences, a biotechnological company in the U.S., launched its long oligonucleotide with 300 nucleotides sequence to increase the productivity of biological researches.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of better pharmaceutical infrastructure and increasing launch of oligonucleotide products by market players. Moreover, biotechnological companies are focusing on research and development, in order to increase their market share in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market. For instance, in 2019, Integrated DNA Technology, a biotechnological company in the U.S., launched ‘oPools- oligo pools’, a pool of high quality DNA oligonucleotides with 350 nucleotides in length.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, GE Healthcare, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc, BioAutomation Corporation, Twist Bioscience, Shanghai SynTheAll Pharmaceutical Co., CUSABIO Technology LLC, Synbio Technologies, GENEWIZ, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., and LGC, Biosearch Technologies

Buy-Now this Research Report for detailed market insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4257

Market Segmentation:

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Equipment & Services: Equipment/Synthesizer Reagents Services Oligo Synthesis Modification Purification

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Technology: Column-based Microarray-based

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Nucleic Acid Type: DNA RNA

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Application: Drug Discovery Therapeutics

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By End User: Academic Research Institutes Diagnostic Laboratories Pharmaceutical-Biotechnology Companies

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005585/en/