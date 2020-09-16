Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Olive Oil Market- Featuring AVRIL SCA, Borges International Group SLU, Botticelli Foods, and Bunge Ltd., Among Others

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 11:16am EDT

The olive oil market is poised to grow by 525.26 K MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005650/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Olive Oil Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Olive Oil Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the olive oil market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of olive oil.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The olive oil market analysis include application segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the packaging innovation in olive oil as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The olive oil market covers the following areas:

Olive Oil Market Sizing

Olive Oil Market Forecast

Olive Oil Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AVRIL SCA
  • Borges International Group SLU
  • Botticelli Foods
  • Bunge Ltd.
  • California Olive Ranch
  • Cargill Inc
  • Deoleo SA
  • Grup Pons
  • Olivier Pacific Ltd.
  • Sovena Group

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application placement
  • Culinary usage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other purpose - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AVRIL SCA
  • Borges International Group SLU
  • Botticelli Foods
  • Bunge Ltd.
  • California Olive Ranch
  • Cargill Inc
  • Deoleo SA
  • Grup Pons
  • Olivier Pacific Ltd.
  • Sovena Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aOKUMA AMERICA CORPORATION : Debuts Virtual, Global Showroom
PR
11:31aDEL TACO RESTAURANTS : reports 4.1% Q3 sales growth
AQ
11:31aUNITED BANKERS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 16.09.2020
AQ
11:31aOXE MARINE () : agrees on EUR 2,8 million order for 2021 and resolves not to pursue 50 percent revenue growth target for 2020
AQ
11:31aVALOE OYJ : Subscription of Valoe Corporation's Own Shares
AQ
11:31aCindy Schwarzkopf Joins Abacode Board of Advisors
PR
11:31aGlobal Travel and Expense Management Software Market- Featuring Apptricity Corp., Basware Corp., and DATABASICS Inc. Among Others
BU
11:30aBREMBO S P A : Introduces enesys energy saving system®
PU
11:30aDATATEC : Notification of change in beneficial interest in Datatec shares
PU
11:30aCounty Employment And Wages In Kentucky – First Quarter 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
3GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
4SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
5SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB : SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken cuts jobs, closes Swedish branches to invest ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group