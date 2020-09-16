Log in
Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market- Featuring Beiersdorf AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., and Henkel AG & Co Among Others

09/16/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

The online beauty and personal care products market is poised to grow by USD 57.79 billion during 2020-2024. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of about 15% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005708/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the online beauty and personal care products market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of the Internet.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The online beauty and personal care products market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the expansion of distribution channels and the adoption of omnichannel strategy as one of the prime reasons driving the online beauty and personal care products market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The online beauty and personal care products market covers the following areas:

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Sizing

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Forecast

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Kao Corp.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Unilever Plc

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Kao Corp.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Unilever Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
