Global Online Charitable Art Auction Launches October 12

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2020) - More than 20 works of art created by children living in extreme poverty in Mumbai, India, a city accountable for 25 percent of India's deaths from coronavirus, will go on sale on October 12 as part of "Beauty Without Boundaries," an inaugural online auction sponsored by Artrepreneur, an online membership platform for all visual artists and creatives and Friends of Aseema, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated to helping the Aseema Charitable Trust in India. The child artists range in age from 10 to 17. The collection includes watercolor landscapes, pen-and-ink drawings, mixed media and an assortment of brush paintings. Some of the art was created by the children during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Numerous high-level professionals, celebrities and business icons will each donate a 15-minute online conversation with the highest bidders. Influentials to date include an Academy-awarding producer, an astronaut, an award-winning multimedia performance artist, sculptor and poet and India's leading contemporary artist.

About Artrepreneur



Artrepreneur holds the belief that every artist or creative can achieve success when they have access to the right resources. Artrepreneur was formed to empower members of the creative economy, both individuals and organizations, with the tools and insights to help manage the various complexities of business.



As our community grows, so will our offerings. It is our commitment to support our members and member organizations throughout their evolutions by providing more opportunities at every turn. By joining Artrepreneur, you'll be sharing your creative efforts and connecting with thousands of others who are just like you - curious, driven and courageous.



Artrepreneur is a comprehensive and unique platform for the visual art industry, providing artists and designers with tools and resources to help them establish online profiles and build careers. On Artrepreneur, people can learn about the business of art and search for art, talent and services. For professionals, Artrepreneur's Pro membership provides solutions to help them stand out in order to get buyers, clients and jobs. The Artrepreneur community is made up of many thousands of artists, designers, art lovers, and visual art industry professionals around the world. Artrepreneur is available on the web and on mobile. Headquarter in NYC, Artrepreneur is an Orangenius company. Orangenius is a registered trademark of Orangenius, Inc. worldwide.



About Friends of Aseema



Friends of Aseema is a U.S. nonprofit corporation dedicated to helping the Aseema Charitable Trust in India. Aseema means "limitless" in Sanskrit and reflects the belief in every child's limitless potential. The Aseema Charitable Trust is devoted to giving the best education possible to the most marginalized and underprivileged children it can reach. Directly educating 2,700 children per year, Aseema functions on a lean annual budget for what it must accomplish, with only 7% of funds spent on administration expenses. With supplemental support from Friends of Aseema, Aseema can take its mission to serve these children even further.



Twenty years since its founding, Aseema has grown from a borrowed classroom for a handful of slum and street children to fully managing three public schools in Mumbai serving only poverty-stricken children. In addition, Aseema built and operates a school in a tribal region northeast of the city. Although Aseema's students live in extreme poverty, they now academically outpace their counterparts in the region's private and other public schools.



Aseema's child-centered program demonstrates that education infused with understanding and flexibility of thought can permit a child to rise above even the direst of circumstances. It is a jewel in the world and a model for change anywhere. Learn more at www.friendsofaseema.org.



The official registration and financial information of Friends of Aseema, Inc., may be obtained from the Pennsylvania Department of State by calling toll-free, within Pennsylvania, 1-800-732-0999. Registration does not imply endorsement.

